Cobb Chamber announces members of 2025-2026 Cobb Youth Leadership program

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 5, 2025

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following announcement about incoming members of the Cobb Youth Leadership development program:

COBB YOUTH LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCES ITS 2025-2026 CLASS

ATLANTA (August 4, 2025) — The Cobb Youth Leadership (CYL), a development program sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta that focuses on developing leadership skills through interactive participation, has announced the members of its 2025-2026 class.

The following individuals have been selected:

Asher Adams
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy		Chloe Herrero Marietta High SchoolReece O’Connor Whitefield Academy
Chimamanda Akano
Campbell High School		Carson Hoffman The Stonehaven SchoolGabby Oden Hillgrove High School
Gabi Angryk
Walton High School		Jack Ison, III Marietta High SchoolSafah Patel Walton High School
Aashray Arun
Walton High School		Caleb Johnson Marietta High SchoolRhodes Patrick Marietta High School
Ashley Bass
Hillgrove High School		Makai Johnson McEachern High SchoolRaleigh Rhoden Wheeler High School
Reagan Bass
Hillgrove High School		Jason Johnson-Rogers Marietta High SchoolAustin Richardson Harrison High School
Takara Cannon
Wheeler High School		Nina Johnston HomeschoolAndrew Roland Marietta High School
Jolie Charles
Wheeler High School		Jocelyn Jones Hillgrove High SchoolJordyn Rubin Walton High School
Grace Chisamore Kennesaw Mountain High SchoolYoung Kirkland Walton High SchoolCaleb Schroeder Sequoyah High School
Charlotte Clifton The Walker SchoolAidan Konop Marietta High SchoolEmma Schwaig Mount Paran Christian School
Julia Curtis Lassiter High SchoolJensen Kown The Walker SchoolBella Sleeman Sequoyah High School
Hailey Davis Holy Innocents’ Episcopal SchoolMarin Latino North Cobb Christian SchoolKarmen Smith Allatoona High School
Lyndon Davison The Walker SchoolLauren Kate Looper North Cobb Christian SchoolLucy Tyran Marietta High School
Rafael Diaz Marietta High SchoolCristian Lozano Marietta High SchoolJordana Valdez Hillgrove High School
Ian Gamble Osborne High SchoolWoods Maddox Marietta High SchoolAndrew Vincent Campbell High School
Charlie Garten Marietta High SchoolMary McGee Sprayberry High SchoolEmerson Webb Walton High School
Saanvi Goyal Woodward AcademyTrey McGruder North Cobb High SchoolJack Weigle Marietta High School
Helen Gregory The Walker SchoolMichael Minervini Marietta High SchoolAbby West Johnson Ferry Christian Academy
Abby Harsch Pope High SchoolKenedi Mitchell Marietta High SchoolDaniel Williams Northwest Classical Academy
McKinley Henshaw Pope High SchoolKimo Nieto-Hutchins Pebblebrook High SchoolKenzie Willis Marietta High School

Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools. Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students in Cobb County must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.        

Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Youth Champion Sponsors, Six Flags Over Georgia, Walton Communities, and Kennesaw State University. For more information about Cobb Youth Leadership, contact Katie Guice at (770) 859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region’s most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background, and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish. For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.

