Cobb Chamber announces members of 2025-2026 Cobb Youth Leadership program

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following announcement about incoming members of the Cobb Youth Leadership development program:

COBB YOUTH LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCES ITS 2025-2026 CLASS

ATLANTA (August 4, 2025) — The Cobb Youth Leadership (CYL), a development program sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta that focuses on developing leadership skills through interactive participation, has announced the members of its 2025-2026 class.

The following individuals have been selected:

Asher Adams

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy Chloe Herrero Marietta High School Reece O’Connor Whitefield Academy Chimamanda Akano

Campbell High School Carson Hoffman The Stonehaven School Gabby Oden Hillgrove High School Gabi Angryk

Walton High School Jack Ison, III Marietta High School Safah Patel Walton High School Aashray Arun

Walton High School Caleb Johnson Marietta High School Rhodes Patrick Marietta High School Ashley Bass

Hillgrove High School Makai Johnson McEachern High School Raleigh Rhoden Wheeler High School Reagan Bass

Hillgrove High School Jason Johnson-Rogers Marietta High School Austin Richardson Harrison High School Takara Cannon

Wheeler High School Nina Johnston Homeschool Andrew Roland Marietta High School Jolie Charles

Wheeler High School Jocelyn Jones Hillgrove High School Jordyn Rubin Walton High School Grace Chisamore Kennesaw Mountain High School Young Kirkland Walton High School Caleb Schroeder Sequoyah High School Charlotte Clifton The Walker School Aidan Konop Marietta High School Emma Schwaig Mount Paran Christian School Julia Curtis Lassiter High School Jensen Kown The Walker School Bella Sleeman Sequoyah High School Hailey Davis Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School Marin Latino North Cobb Christian School Karmen Smith Allatoona High School Lyndon Davison The Walker School Lauren Kate Looper North Cobb Christian School Lucy Tyran Marietta High School Rafael Diaz Marietta High School Cristian Lozano Marietta High School Jordana Valdez Hillgrove High School Ian Gamble Osborne High School Woods Maddox Marietta High School Andrew Vincent Campbell High School Charlie Garten Marietta High School Mary McGee Sprayberry High School Emerson Webb Walton High School Saanvi Goyal Woodward Academy Trey McGruder North Cobb High School Jack Weigle Marietta High School Helen Gregory The Walker School Michael Minervini Marietta High School Abby West Johnson Ferry Christian Academy Abby Harsch Pope High School Kenedi Mitchell Marietta High School Daniel Williams Northwest Classical Academy McKinley Henshaw Pope High School Kimo Nieto-Hutchins Pebblebrook High School Kenzie Willis Marietta High School

Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools. Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students in Cobb County must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.

Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Youth Champion Sponsors, Six Flags Over Georgia, Walton Communities, and Kennesaw State University. For more information about Cobb Youth Leadership, contact Katie Guice at (770) 859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region’s most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background, and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish. For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.