Application deadline for Cobb Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy this Friday, August 8

Cobb County posted the following notice about the deadline to sign up for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy:

Apply for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy to learn about its duties, structure, and daily operations. Those interested must apply by Friday, Aug. 8. To be eligible, applicants must at least 18 years of age and out of high school, possess a valid government ID, and be able to attend at least five out of six of the classes. They will meet 6:30 – 9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 14 – Sept. 18.



Space is limited — don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and to take a deeper look behind the scenes of your Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. The registration forms are here.