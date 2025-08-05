Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Tuesday, August 5, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, with a high near 76 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered to numerous showers that will bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the area through Tonight.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches with isolated higher amounts could lead to localized flash flooding through Wednesday morning. Thus, a Flood Watch is also in effect through this time. We could also see some thunderstorms across portions of central GA but not expecting any severe storms.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-07-01 89 73 81 0.9 0.24 2025-07-02 92 73 82.5 2.3 0 2025-07-03 93 72 82.5 2.2 0 2025-07-04 93 77 85 4.6 0 2025-07-05 92 75 83.5 3 0 2025-07-06 94 77 85.5 4.9 0 2025-07-07 95 75 85 4.4 0 2025-07-08 95 76 85.5 4.8 0 2025-07-09 94 76 85 4.2 0.01 2025-07-10 90 73 81.5 0.7 0.18 2025-07-11 93 73 83 2.1 0.08 2025-07-12 93 73 83 2 0 2025-07-13 95 76 85.5 4.5 0 2025-07-14 97 75 86 5 0 2025-07-15 96 78 87 5.9 0 2025-07-16 91 75 83 1.9 0 2025-07-17 92 77 84.5 3.4 T 2025-07-18 93 76 84.5 3.3 0.52 2025-07-19 91 73 82 0.8 0 2025-07-20 93 77 85 3.8 0.06 2025-07-21 89 77 83 1.8 0.15 2025-07-22 96 75 85.5 4.3 0 2025-07-23 89 76 82.5 1.3 0.04 2025-07-24 90 75 82.5 1.2 0.02 2025-07-25 94 75 84.5 3.2 0 2025-07-26 95 74 84.5 3.3 0 2025-07-27 96 76 86 4.8 0 2025-07-28 99 78 88.5 7.3 0.02 2025-07-29 100 77 88.5 7.3 T 2025-07-30 92 75 83.5 2.3 0 2025-07-31 95 74 84.5 3.3 1.36

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”