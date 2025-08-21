Cobb Sheriff’s Office praised two members of their Public Safety Cadet force for “swift and selfless “ action

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is praising two members of their Public Safety Cadet force for “swift and selfless “ action in the wake of a serious traffic accident.

The sheriff’s office says two cadets were returning home from dinner at a local restaurant Aug. 2 when they witnessed a crash at Macland Road and Blackstone Drive. One vehicle ran from the scene while two remained in the intersection.

Spotting an infant car seat in the middle of the intersection, Cadet Captain Aiden Decastro and Field Training Officer Cadet Alexander Rodas leapt into action.

Decastro quickly contacted emergency services and moved those involved in the wreck away from a hazardous oil leak. Rodas helped an injured passenger by comforting her and urging her to do controlled breathing to help keep her calm.

Rodas cradled and soothed the woman’s baby, who was crying uncontrollably, offering reassurance while the injured mother was unable to hold her. Both mother and baby were subsequently taken to the hospital via ambulance.

“These young cadets demonstrated extraordinary composure, leadership, and dedication to service during a critical situation,” said Sheriff Craig Owens. “Their actions reflect not only their training, but also their character and commitment to helping others and serving Cobb County. Their willingness to step forward in a time of crisis exemplifies the values of integrity, service, and compassion that the Cadet program seeks to instill.”

The Cobb Public Safety Cadet program is aimed at educating and preparing youngsters for a possible future in law enforcement and public safety. It trains students ages 14-20 in law enforcement procedures and practices while emphasizing leadership skills and physical fitness.

Decastro was listed as an attendee of Georgia Cyber Academy while Rodas was linked to having attended McEachern High School.