Debora Herndon Announces Re-Election Bid for Mableton City Council, District 6

Mableton Councilwoman Debora Herndon submitted the following announcement of her re-election bid:

I’m excited to officially announce my candidacy for re-election to the Mableton City Council, representing District 6.

It has been an honor to serve the people of Mableton over the past two years, contributing to the city’s progress and helping to establish a strong foundation for its future.

Working alongside my fellow councilmembers, I helped ensure that Mableton’s essential services were operational by the required deadline — laying the groundwork for a government that works efficiently and effectively for our residents.

Transparency has guided my approach because I believe good government only works when residents are informed, engaged, and considered. I’ve also remained firm in my belief that fiscal responsibility is essential. Every decision I’ve made has been grounded in accountability and the belief that our city should always live within its means while planning wisely for the future.

With your support, I’m ready to continue building a city that reflects our shared values and delivers real results for every neighborhood in Mableton. I hope to earn your vote this November.

Learn more about my work and share your thoughts on priorities for the next term at www.debherndon4citycouncil.com.

