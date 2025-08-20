Disability and Dialogue, a Community Conversation, Aug. 29 at Switzer Library

The Cobb County Public Library distributed the following public information release:

Cobb County Public Library’s Accessibility Services Department and the disability organization Lapapoe will host Disability and Dialogue, a community conversation for people of all ages and abilities, including parents, caregivers, professionals and advocates, at the Charles D. Switzer Library in Marietta on Friday, August 29, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both in-person and virtual options via Google Meet to attend the session are available.

The conversation will explore how early intervention, public health and workforce systems can best work together for individuals with disabilities and those who support them to ensure they have clear paths to meaningful work and overall well-being, said Department Supervisor Jessica Parker. The event is to mark the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The program will feature Winston Ben Clements, a globally recognized disability advocate, father, motivational speaker and consultant, along with leading organizations engaged in public health, wellness and workforce development for adults and children.

Panelists for the event include representatives from:

Central themes for the Disability and Dialogue event include equal access, inclusivity and representation, all part of the work of libraries to deliver services, information and connections for all, Parker said.

“I firmly believe in the power of libraries as essential institutions that support the broader community,” she said. “In many ways, the word ‘library’ is synonymous with ‘community,’ and our shared goal is to ensure equal access for all patrons – whether through the materials they check out, the programming we offer, or our daily operations.”

Registration is required for the Disability and Dialogue program. To register and for details on the virtual Google Meet option, go to cobbcounty.gov/events/disability-dialogue. For more information, contact Jessica Parker via email at jessica.parker@cobbcounty.gov or by phone at 770-528-2376.

The Switzer Library and the Accessibility Services Department are located at 266 Roswell Street NE, Marietta 30060.

For information on Cobb Library Accessibility Services, visit cobbcounty.gov/library/services/accessibility-services.