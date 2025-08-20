Kennesaw State associate professor appointed to national mathematics education commission

[This article by Dave Shelles first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

A Kennesaw State faculty member was recently appointed to a national commission that advances national and international conversations in mathematics education.

Lateefah Id-Deen, associate professor of mathematics education, was appointed to the U.S. National Commission on Mathematics Instruction (USNC/MI), which is housed within the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in Washington, D.C. The USNC/MI serves as the official U.S. liaison to the International Commission on Mathematical Instruction (ICMI) and is dedicated to improving the quality of mathematics teaching and learning globally.

“I’m honored to serve on the U.S. National Commission on Mathematics Instruction,” she said. “This appointment connects me to global conversations on mathematics teaching and learning, fosters collaboration with international colleagues, and deepens my scholarship while informing how I support Kennesaw State’s programs. More importantly, it’s an opportunity to listen and learn with colleagues worldwide and to keep my work focused on what best supports mathematics teaching and learning.”

Id-Deen is one of nine members on the commission, and the only appointee from Georgia. She will serve a three-year term. She notes staggered appointments preserve institutional memory while bringing new energy and fresh perspectives.

“Being part of this thoughtful, forward-thinking commission strengthens my focus on equitable mathematics education,” she said. “It connects me to ideas from international colleagues that I can bring back to highlight and support the strong work already underway among KSU’s mathematics education faculty.”

Id-Deen joined KSU’s faculty in 2018. Her research examines equitable mathematics teaching and preservice teacher learning and experiences in preparation programs.

“Dr. Id-Deen’s appointment will help elevate Kennesaw State’s mathematics education programs,” said Traci Redish, interim dean of the Bagwell College of Education. “She has the opportunity to draw on the knowledge of her peers nationally and internationally and bring cutting-edge approaches to math education back to our future teachers.”