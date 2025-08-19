Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta announces new board members

Headshot photos of Deana Ray Bishop, Clinton Dye, III, “Tres”, and Jeremy Story provided by Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta

Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta distributed the following press release:

Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta is pleased to welcome three distinguished new members to its Board of Directors.

Deana Ray Bishop is a Partner at Bishop Family Enterprises, a Marietta-based private property investment business focused on quality housing for families. Additionally, Deana had a successful corporate career at The Coca-Cola Company, Target, and Frito-Lay Inc. in various leadership and sales roles for more than 30 years. She was the founding chair of Coca-Cola Enterprises first women’s business network, and The Coca-Cola Company Ambassador for Network of Executive Women.

Clinton Dye, III, “Tres” is real estate and business lawyer at Taylor Duma Law firm with more than 28 years of experience in transactional law, with an emphasis on commercial real estate transactions representing owners, developers and purchasers in the leasing, acquisition, development and disposition of multi-family, office, retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties.

Prior, he was a member of a large, regional law firm, and was then a member of a large, international law firm before co-founding his own firm in Atlanta which focused on complex litigation and commercial real estate transactions. He is the former Board Chairman, City of Atlanta Zoning Review Board, former Board Member, City of Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority and former Board Chairman, Historic District Development Corporation.

Jeremy Story is an Internal Audit Director for Genuine Parts Company where he has worked since 2019 leading global teams focused on operational audits, SOX compliance, internal investigations and audit data analytics. Jeremy started his career in public accounting, where he specialized in community banking.

Jeremy’s previous involvement with affordable housing includes two Habitat for Humanity Global Village Builds to El Salvador and Argentina as well as a cross-country cycling trip in 2011 to advocate, fundraise and volunteer for affordable housing causes along trip including a Blitz Build with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. He has also volunteered with Center for Family Resources where he served on the Young Professional Leaders.

“Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience and expertise, and we look forward to the valuable contributions they will make in advancing our mission,” says Kyle Huhtanen, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “We are grateful for Deana, Tres and Jeremy’s willingness to serve our affiliate and excited to work together in the months ahead.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta

In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in southern Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.