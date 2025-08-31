Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 22 to August 28

TOPICS:
The "Star of Life" symbol represents medicine and health care. Three rectangles are arranged in a radial pattern to form a sort of abstract star shape, with a snake coiled around a staff superimposed on the center.

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling August 31, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

BEER BARREL

  • 1294 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000926
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

JET’S PIZZA

  • 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1686
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26934
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

BEST WESTERN – FOOD

  • 2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17678
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-2091

  • 3378 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8358
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15864
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

PIZZA HUT @ TARGET – T-2091

  • 3378 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8358
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15927
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

SPORTS GRILL THE

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 806 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1159
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-27358
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

STILESBORO BISCUITS

  • 3590 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3210
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4458
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE

  • 2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000226
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

SMOOTHIE KING #1456

  • 280 COBB PKWY S STE C MARIETTA, GA 30060-6501
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003518
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

ATL FUSION BBQ

  • 3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003573
  • Last Inspection Score: 72
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

BUFFALO LUKES

  • 2768 N COBB PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30152-3438
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005796
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

GET FRUITY CAFE SMYRNA

  • 2517 SPRING RD SE STE 104 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006885
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

DAYBREAK VILLAGE AT KENNESAW PCH

  • 3056 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2828
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17152
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

3 COLORS ASIAN KITCHEN

  • 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 160 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3300
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-27411
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

MINT LEAF INDIAN CUISINE

  • 2350 SPRING RD STE 800 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002308
  • Last Inspection Score: 59
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

BOJANGLES’ FAMOUS CHICKEN ‘N BISCUITS

  • 5010 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22470C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

M & J HOME COOKING

  • 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000711
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

ARBY’S

  • 155 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18046C
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

SUBWAY #19022

  • 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 301 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4886
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2546
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2652
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4399
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5740

  • 1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003354
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

  • 5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 154 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003758
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – AUSTELL #3501

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-0004
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004001
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

PELICAN’S SNOBALLS – KENNESAW

  • 3081 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-1161
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004771
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

ZAXBY’S

  • 780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005181
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

SUBWAY #22432

  • 1295 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19854
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

WELLSTAR COMMUNITY HOSPICE TRANQUILITY AT KENNESAW MOUNTAIN

  • 475 DICKSON AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1467
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000873
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

LAHORE GRILL RESTAURANT

  • 1869 COBB PKWY S STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9315
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22213
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

SOPE CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 3320 PAPER MILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-403C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL #348

  • 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004204
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

PRICKLY PEAR

  • 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 270 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7210
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004718
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

876 NYAM MINZ

  • 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004833
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

FIRST WATCH

  • 860 COBB PLACE BLVD NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4895
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005670
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

STEAK N SHAKE

  • 825 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4926
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006337
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

MARIETTA CENTER FOR NURSING AND HEALING

  • 811 KENNESAW AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-1002
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006461
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

876 NYAM MINZ – BASE

  • 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE UNIT 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006489
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

NORTHSTAR SQUARE

  • 3250 QUICK WATER LNDG NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4225
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006625
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM

  • 3795 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1000
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001901
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

WINGZ ON WHEELZ

  • 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001291
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

  • 3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001807
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

MARLOW’S TAVERN

  • 2355 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 10 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5010
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15582
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

ALLGOOD HEAD START

  • 461 ALLGOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3700
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

BELLS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 2600 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-55
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

PACIFIC BUFFET

  • 2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003374
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

MCDONALD’S #33950

  • 4050 JILES RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1105
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003905
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

BRICKMONT WEST COBB ASSISTED LIVING

  • 2782 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004139
  • Last Inspection Score: 78
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS WEST COBB

  • 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 650 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7504
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005725
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

KALE ME CRAZY WEST COBB

  • 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 450 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1676
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006742
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

CLUCK N MOOH

  • 3894 DUE WEST RD NW STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006879
  • Last Inspection Score: 57
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

!!TACOS LOCOS ELCHOLO

  • 3330 COBB PKWY STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007144
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

A TOWN WINGS

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1001 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1162
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-27294
  • Last Inspection Score: 75
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

SEDALIA PARK SCHOOL

  • 2230 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-384C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

THAI OF AUSTELL

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 915 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004681
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

  • 75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005963
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

LITTLE CAESARS

  • 2856 DELK RD SE STE 304A MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006330
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS & KWALITY ICE-CREAM (INDIAN CUISINE)

  • 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 7 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006815
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

