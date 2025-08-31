Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 22 to August 28

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

BEER BARREL

1294 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000926

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

JET’S PIZZA

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1686

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26934

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

BEST WESTERN – FOOD

2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17678

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-2091

3378 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8358

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15864

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

PIZZA HUT @ TARGET – T-2091

3378 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8358

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15927

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

SPORTS GRILL THE

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 806 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1159

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27358

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

STILESBORO BISCUITS

3590 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4458

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE

2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000226

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

SMOOTHIE KING #1456

280 COBB PKWY S STE C MARIETTA, GA 30060-6501

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003518

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

ATL FUSION BBQ

3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003573

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

BUFFALO LUKES

2768 N COBB PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30152-3438

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005796

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

GET FRUITY CAFE SMYRNA

2517 SPRING RD SE STE 104 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006885

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025

DAYBREAK VILLAGE AT KENNESAW PCH

3056 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2828

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17152

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

3 COLORS ASIAN KITCHEN

2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 160 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3300

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27411

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

MINT LEAF INDIAN CUISINE

2350 SPRING RD STE 800 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002308

Last Inspection Score: 59

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

BOJANGLES’ FAMOUS CHICKEN ‘N BISCUITS

5010 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22470C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

M & J HOME COOKING

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000711

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

ARBY’S

155 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18046C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

SUBWAY #19022

4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 301 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4886

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2546

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL

2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2652

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4399

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5740

1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003354

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 154 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003758

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – AUSTELL #3501

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-0004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004001

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

PELICAN’S SNOBALLS – KENNESAW

3081 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-1161

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004771

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

ZAXBY’S

780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005181

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025

SUBWAY #22432

1295 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19854

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

WELLSTAR COMMUNITY HOSPICE TRANQUILITY AT KENNESAW MOUNTAIN

475 DICKSON AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1467

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000873

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

LAHORE GRILL RESTAURANT

1869 COBB PKWY S STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9315

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22213

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

SOPE CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3320 PAPER MILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-403C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL #348

3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

PRICKLY PEAR

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 270 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004718

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

876 NYAM MINZ

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004833

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

FIRST WATCH

860 COBB PLACE BLVD NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4895

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005670

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

STEAK N SHAKE

825 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4926

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006337

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

MARIETTA CENTER FOR NURSING AND HEALING

811 KENNESAW AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-1002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006461

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

876 NYAM MINZ – BASE

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE UNIT 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006489

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

NORTHSTAR SQUARE

3250 QUICK WATER LNDG NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4225

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006625

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025

BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM

3795 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001901

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

WINGZ ON WHEELZ

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001291

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001807

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

MARLOW’S TAVERN

2355 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 10 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5010

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15582

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

ALLGOOD HEAD START

461 ALLGOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3700

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

BELLS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2600 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-55

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

PACIFIC BUFFET

2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003374

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

MCDONALD’S #33950

4050 JILES RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1105

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003905

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

BRICKMONT WEST COBB ASSISTED LIVING

2782 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004139

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS WEST COBB

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 650 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005725

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

KALE ME CRAZY WEST COBB

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 450 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1676

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006742

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

CLUCK N MOOH

3894 DUE WEST RD NW STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006879

Last Inspection Score: 57

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

!!TACOS LOCOS ELCHOLO

3330 COBB PKWY STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007144

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025

A TOWN WINGS

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1001 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1162

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27294

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

SEDALIA PARK SCHOOL

2230 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-384C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

THAI OF AUSTELL

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 915 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004681

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005963

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

LITTLE CAESARS

2856 DELK RD SE STE 304A MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006330

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS & KWALITY ICE-CREAM (INDIAN CUISINE)