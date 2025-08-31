Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 22 to August 28

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
BEER BARREL
- 1294 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000926
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
JET’S PIZZA
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1686
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26934
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
BEST WESTERN – FOOD
- 2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17678
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-2091
- 3378 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8358
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15864
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
PIZZA HUT @ TARGET – T-2091
- 3378 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8358
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15927
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
SPORTS GRILL THE
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 806 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1159
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27358
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
STILESBORO BISCUITS
- 3590 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4458
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE
- 2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000226
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
SMOOTHIE KING #1456
- 280 COBB PKWY S STE C MARIETTA, GA 30060-6501
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003518
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
ATL FUSION BBQ
- 3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003573
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
BUFFALO LUKES
- 2768 N COBB PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30152-3438
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005796
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
GET FRUITY CAFE SMYRNA
- 2517 SPRING RD SE STE 104 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006885
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2025
DAYBREAK VILLAGE AT KENNESAW PCH
- 3056 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2828
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17152
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
3 COLORS ASIAN KITCHEN
- 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 160 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3300
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27411
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
MINT LEAF INDIAN CUISINE
- 2350 SPRING RD STE 800 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002308
- Last Inspection Score: 59
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
BOJANGLES’ FAMOUS CHICKEN ‘N BISCUITS
- 5010 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22470C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
M & J HOME COOKING
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000711
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
ARBY’S
- 155 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18046C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
SUBWAY #19022
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 301 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4886
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2546
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2652
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4399
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
DOMINO’S PIZZA #5740
- 1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003354
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR
- 5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 154 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003758
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – AUSTELL #3501
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-0004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004001
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
PELICAN’S SNOBALLS – KENNESAW
- 3081 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-1161
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004771
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005181
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2025
SUBWAY #22432
- 1295 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19854
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
WELLSTAR COMMUNITY HOSPICE TRANQUILITY AT KENNESAW MOUNTAIN
- 475 DICKSON AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1467
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000873
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
LAHORE GRILL RESTAURANT
- 1869 COBB PKWY S STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9315
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22213
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
SOPE CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3320 PAPER MILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-403C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL #348
- 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004204
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
PRICKLY PEAR
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 270 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004718
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
876 NYAM MINZ
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004833
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
FIRST WATCH
- 860 COBB PLACE BLVD NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4895
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005670
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
STEAK N SHAKE
- 825 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4926
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006337
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
MARIETTA CENTER FOR NURSING AND HEALING
- 811 KENNESAW AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-1002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006461
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
876 NYAM MINZ – BASE
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE UNIT 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006489
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
NORTHSTAR SQUARE
- 3250 QUICK WATER LNDG NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4225
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006625
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2025
BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM
- 3795 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001901
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
WINGZ ON WHEELZ
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001291
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001807
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
MARLOW’S TAVERN
- 2355 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 10 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5010
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15582
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
ALLGOOD HEAD START
- 461 ALLGOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3700
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
BELLS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2600 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-55
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
PACIFIC BUFFET
- 2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003374
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
MCDONALD’S #33950
- 4050 JILES RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1105
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003905
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
BRICKMONT WEST COBB ASSISTED LIVING
- 2782 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004139
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
FIREHOUSE SUBS WEST COBB
- 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 650 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005725
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
KALE ME CRAZY WEST COBB
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 450 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1676
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006742
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
CLUCK N MOOH
- 3894 DUE WEST RD NW STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006879
- Last Inspection Score: 57
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
!!TACOS LOCOS ELCHOLO
- 3330 COBB PKWY STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007144
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2025
A TOWN WINGS
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1001 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1162
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27294
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025
SEDALIA PARK SCHOOL
- 2230 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-384C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025
THAI OF AUSTELL
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 915 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004681
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025
CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN
- 75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005963
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025
LITTLE CAESARS
- 2856 DELK RD SE STE 304A MARIETTA, GA 30067-6376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006330
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS & KWALITY ICE-CREAM (INDIAN CUISINE)
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 7 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006815
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2025
