Governor Kemp suspends Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor

Governor Brian Kemp suspended Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor from office, after her indictment on charges of destruction of public records and violation of oath of office.



In July, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor had been indicted on two counts each of Destruction of Public Records and Violation of Oath of Office.

The indictment alleged that Taylor ordered an employee to delete government emails and financial records in response to an Open Records Request in October of 2022.

Georgia’s Open Records Act requires that all government records and electronic communications be preserved. It functions much like the federal-level Freedom of Information Act.

Taylor had come under scrutiny for her use of passport shipping fees, and for a record-keeping backlog that caused then Chief Judge Gregory Poole to declare a Judicial State of Emergency in August 2024.

Executive Order Suspending Taylor

Here is the text of Kemp’s executive order:

Executive Order: Suspension of Clerk Connie Mae Taylor

WHEREAS: On July 31, 2025, Ms. Connie Mae Taylor, Clerk of the Superior Court of Cobb County, was indicted on two counts of Destruction, Alteration, and Corruption of Public Records and two counts of Violation of Oath of Office; and

WHEREAS: A certified copy of the indictment was transmitted to the Governor pursuant to Code Section 45-5-6(b) and received on August 1, 2025; and

WHEREAS: Executive Order 08.21.25.01 was issued on August 21, 2025, appointing members to the review commission to determine whether the charges relate to and adversely affect the administration of the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Cobb County such that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected; and

WHEREAS: On August 26, 2025, the review commission found that the indictment of Ms. Taylor does relate to and adversely affect the administration of the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Cobb County such that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected thereby; and

WHEREAS: The review commission recommended that Ms. Taylor be suspended from office pursuant to the provisions of Code Section 45-5-6.

NOW, THEREFORE, PURSUANT TO CODE SECTION 45-5-6, AND THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME AS GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA, IT IS HEREBY

ORDERED: That Ms. Connie Mae Taylor is hereby suspended from the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Cobb County immediately and without further action pending the final disposition of the case or until the expiration of her term of office, whichever occurs first.

This 29th day of August 2025.

Brian Kemp

Governor