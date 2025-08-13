Hit-and-run collision on I-75 leaves one dead

By Mark Woolsey

Marietta Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident on I-75 that occurred at around 2:30 this morning.

Police spokesman Charles McPhilamy says Terrell Lowdermilk, 36, of Chattanooga, was involved in a collision with another tractor-trailer while northbound on I-75.

Both drivers pulled to the right shoulder, one of them on the interstate and the other on the exit ramp to South Marietta Parkway.

Police say while Lowdermilk was standing in the left lane of the entrance ramp from South Marietta Parkway to northbound I-75, he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Authorities say on-scene evidence collection points to a 2019-2022 Chevy Silverado truck as the fleeing vehicle. McPhilamy told the Courier that Lowdermilk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local TV news stations report the crash shut down multiple lanes of the I-75 for several hours.

The city’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program is investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to call officer D. Lester at 770-704-5352.