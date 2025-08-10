Kennesaw denies developer’s request to build houses in central business district

Screenshot above: Zoning Administrator Darryl Simmons speaks at the Kennesaw City Council meeting

By Rebecca Gaunt

A developer’s request to substitute eight single-family detached homes for the commercial aspect of a mixed-use project on Watts Drive was denied by the Kennesaw City Council in a 4-1 vote last week.

The City Council initially approved the project in 2014 in accordance with the city’s master plan. The central business district mixed-use development was intended to be a combination of multifamily apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space at 2785 Watts Dr. At the time, developers expected a restaurant to be built there.

A Wachovia Bank previously occupied the site. It has since been demolished.

The decision was in keeping with zoning administrator Darryl Simmons’ recommendation not to allow deviation from the original 7.5-acre mixed-use plan.

The commercial site occupies a third of an acre. During Simmons’ review of the project’s history, he said there had been two agreements signed by the developer, in 2014 and 2021, that the site would be for commercial use.

“If you allow this residential component, you are then voiding the two executed development agreements, which is binding to not only the developer, but whoever owns the property,” Simmons said.

Simmons said his recommendation had nothing to do with the design of the homes, which he thought were beautiful, but because it was too much for the size of the property. He also said he was concerned about setting a precedent for other developers to revisit mixed-use plans.

“I highly recommend that we stick to the master plan,” he said.

Applicant Eric McConaghy described the challenges he encountered over the last decade trying to find developers interested in the location.

McConaghy responded to Simmons’ concern about the lot size and density, calling the residential plan an urban approach. He cited previous projects he worked on, including one with 21 homes on half an acre in Sandy Springs, as well as a similar project in Boston.

“We do understand that you had a master plan, but I also understand that downtown development, CBD, is zoned for residential or commercial,” he said.

The homes are intended for purchase rather than rental, and have 2,000 square feet and two-car garages. McConaghy put the estimated purchase price at $550,000.

He also said there are two undeveloped parcels connected to the project that still hold the possibility of commercial development.

“Master plans are great but sometimes they just don’t work out for the plan. And I think that’s the case with this when we gave it 10 years of work to figure it out. Previously, it was a vacant bank for seven years before we bought it,” McConaghy said.

Council member Tracey Viars was the sole vote in support of allowing the residential substitution.