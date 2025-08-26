Pete Quinones chosen as Cobb Chamber’s 2027 board chairman

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb County Chamber of Commerce has firmed up its leadership through 2027.

The group’s board of directors has tapped MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service founder and CEO Pete Quinones as its 2027 board chairman.

Quinones will work with 2026 Chairwoman Melissa Cantrell as chair-elect, then succeed her in January of 2027.

In a news release, Quinones said he was passionate about helping to promote business opportunities in the community, aiding in fostering collaboration among firms here and advocating for pro-business policies.

“I am excited to be working alongside our chamber leaders and local businesses to continue to build on its long-standing history of excellence and help shape the economic and business landscape of our county,” he said.

Quinones has a long history of involvement with the chamber, has served on its board of directors since 2012 and has helmed a number of committees. MetroAtlanta was honored as the Chamber’s Small Business of the Year in 2006.

He also has a number of other community involvements under his belt including chairing the Cobb County Board of Health.

The chamber says Quinones started with one ambulance and four employees 25 years ago and now employs more than 800 people with a vehicle fleet in excess of 200.