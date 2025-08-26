Report with photos from Cobb County International Festival

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from the Cobb County International Festival:

There was a record turnout at the 2025 International Festival at Jim Miller Park. Commissioner Chairwoman Cupid pioneered this event many years ago. It highlights the different cultures in our community. Cobb County is a true melting pot. Everyone present was able to enjoy wonderful music, beautiful dancing and delicious food. Many of the Cobb County services and civic organizations were there to offer help and advice. We especially appreciate the Cobb County Parks Department for their hard work in making the day a big success.