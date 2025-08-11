Report with photo from Riverside community National Night Out

Photo above: School board member Tre Hutchins surprised the recently retired Toulson family, former owners of Premier Learning Academy, with a bouquet of flowers, photos provided by Barry Krebs
Avid Community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from the Riverside Community’s National Night Out:
We Thrive in Riverside hosted a neighborhood National Night Out to honor our brave first responders.
The Sheriff’s Department, represented by Deputy Diane Watts, and Precinct 2 Police Commander John Knoblach were warmly welcomed by the crowd, which included Commissioner Chairwoman Cupid, a representative for State Representative+ Terry Cummings, Mableton City Council Members Dami Oladapo, Ron Davis, and Patricia Auch, Mableton City Manager Bill Tanks, members of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, Austell Community Taskforce, Be Bold, Lions Club, ADT Home Security, and other community members.
Attendees enjoyed New Orleans Sno Cones as a special treat.
School Board Member Tre Hutchins surprised the recently retired Toulson family, former owners of Premier Learning Academy, with a bouquet of flowers, praising their dedication to preparing youth for success in Cobb County Schools.
We are deeply grateful to We Thrive for organizing this event, allowing the community to show heartfelt appreciation to our courageous first responders.
