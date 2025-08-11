Cobb library Fall book sale canceled due to lack of storage space for materials

Cobb County Public Library posted the following notice announcing the cancellation of its Fall Book Sale due to a lack of space to store the books:

Cobb County Public Library has announced the cancellation of its Fall 2025 Book Sale, traditionally held at the Cobb Civic Center during the month of October. The decision was made due to limited storage.

The library typically hosts two major book sales each year—one in the spring and one in the fall. These sales serve as key fundraisers for the library, with proceeds contributing directly to the library’s operating budget.

Due to storage challenges faced by all county departments, the library ceased centrally collecting materials for sale earlier this year. Each book sale requires storage for tens of thousands of items either deaccessioned from library shelves or donated to the library. Due to limited storage, county leadership and the library determined that proceeding with the fall sale would not be feasible.

“The Fall Book Sale is something our community looks forward to each year, and it’s always a joy to see the enthusiasm it brings,” said Teresa Tresp, Division Director of Branch Services. “While we’re disappointed we can’t hold the event this fall due to circumstances beyond our control, we’re committed to exploring solutions and hope to return stronger in the spring. In the meantime, we invite everyone to visit our branch book sales, where they can still find great reads and support the library in a more personal setting.”

While the cancellation is disappointing, Cobb County Public Library remains committed to offering book sale opportunities in other formats. In response, the library has expanded its in-house branch book sales and reduced prices to match those of our larger sale events, allowing patrons to shop for books at their local library branch in a more intimate setting.

Cobb County Public Library is actively exploring storage solutions and hopes to move forward with the Spring 2026 Book Sale as scheduled.