Georgia gas prices slide one cent over the past week

According to AAA’s weekly report for Monday, August 11, 2025, gasoline prices in Georgia fell a modest one cent, reaching an average cost of $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates nationally average $0.366 per kilowatt-hour, while in Georgia the rate is about a cent more.

“Gas prices have remained relatively steady because crude oil is holding in the mid $60s,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Since crude makes up nearly half of what drivers pay at the pump, that stability is keeping prices from moving much.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.923, about two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Pump Prices Hold Steady as August Kicks Off

Since last Monday, the national average gas price has decreased by 2 cents to $3.13 and may fluctuate overnight. Crude oil prices are hanging in the mid $60s per barrel, keeping pump prices steady. Supply remains abundant, as OPEC+, a group of oil producing countries, recently announced it will be boosting production again next month, following several other increases this year. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.15 million barrels a day last week to 9.04. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 228.4 million barrels to 227.1. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day. Electric: Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”