School buses rolling in Cobb County as 2025-2026 school year begins

By Mark Woolsey

School buses are rolling and students are shrugging en masse into backpacks as the Cobb County School District began the 2025-2026 school year.

Students are streaming into 112 schools, including 66 elementary schools, 26 middle and 17 high schools. Also in the mix is one charter, one special education center and one adult education center, according to the district’s website.

Cobb is the second-largest school district in Georgia.

More than 17,000 employees, both teachers and support staff, are in place for the school year, says the district. Total student enrollment is expected to be in the range of 105,800. Teachers did final preparation work to welcome those students to their classrooms over the past week.

“I’m looking forward to a great school year,” school board member Beck Sayler told the Courier in an email. “I’ve been to several schools over the past week and there is so much excitement among students and their families.”

On enrollment, Sayler said that official figures won’t arrive until around the middle of October.

A number of new policies are in effect for 2025-26, including a school board vote that blacks out public comment during the broadcast of school board meetings. The controversial policy was approved by the Board of Education on a 3-2 vote last month.

Updated procedures are also in place for medication administration at school. The district says they’re designed to ensure school nurses get appropriate orders from doctors and to further promote safe administration of drugs, says the website.

Still ahead is a statewide ban on cellphones for K-8 students that will go into effect in July of 2026.

Board Chair David Chastain set the tone as he welcomed Cobb School’s staff and administration during the annual District Kick Off broadcast on Friday. “I want to say thank you very much for all you do and for all that you will be doing in the coming year. Now let’s go, team!”