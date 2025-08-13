Tim Richardson Announces Bid for Reelection to Acworth Board of Aldermen

Acworth Alderman Tim Richardson submitted the following announcement:

Longtime Acworth leader Tim Richardson has announced his candidacy for reelection to the Post 4 seat on the Acworth Board of Aldermen. A 45-year resident of the city, Richardson is completing his 28th year of service on the city’s leadership team.

A native of Cobb County, Richardson retired from a successful career as a field engineer with Bell and Howell in the mail processing industry. The non-partisan election will take place on November 4, 2025.

Richardson’s campaign will center on Quality of Life—a vision built on safe streets, smart growth, quality city services, and a strong sense of community. Over the past 25 years, he has helped foster partnerships that have strengthened Acworth’s economy while preserving its small-town charm.

“I’ve always focused on what matters most—making Acworth a great place to live, raise a family, and retire,” Richardson said. “That means smart growth, safe streets, a strong community, and responsive leadership. I’m ready to continue working for the citizens of Acworth for another four years.”

[The Courier welcomes campaign announcements from all candidates running for public office in Cobb County. The only restrictions we place is that candidates focus on their own goals and accomplishments. not on their opponents, and that the announcement does not promote intolerance or bigotry of any sort. For more information, read these guidelines. Submit announcements to larry.johnson@cobbcountycourier.com]