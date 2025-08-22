Town Center Community Opens Nominations For 2025 Townie Awards

The Town Center Community issued the following call for nominations:

The annual awards honor community members for their local impact

Town Center Community today announced nominations are open for the 2025 Townie Awards. Now in their third year, the annual awards recognize community members, leaders and businesses for contributions to Town Center Community, one of the most accessible and prosperous areas in metro Atlanta.

“Our district is full of leaders who consistently show up for the community in positive ways,” said Tracy Styf, executive director of Town Center CID. “It takes a full group working together to ensure our district is the best it can be, and we’re grateful for all the contributions of time and effort made for Town Center.”

Award categories include:

Community Champion

This category recognizes an individual or organization/business who has made significant contributions to Town Center and the community at large. Their commitment to community is evident in all they do and helps to create a Town Center Community that is a vibrant place for the future.

Commercial Champion

Awarded to a commercial property owner and/or business located within Town Center CID’s district, this category celebrates community involvement to create a thriving Town Center. Whether through investment, relocation or community engagement, it recognizes efforts that advance Town Center CID’s vision of connecting commerce, retail, restaurants, parks, trails and residential communities.

Town Center Champion

This category celebrates an individual or organization that acts as a Town Center Community ambassador, playing a key role in shaping a future that will benefit generations to come.

“The Townie Awards enable us to honor the individuals and organizations that make Town Center a thriving, connected and innovative community,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community engagement. “As we enter our third year of honoring these contributions, we’re excited to continue showcasing what excellence looks like in the district.”

Nominations are open until Oct. 17 and will be announced at the State of the District event on Oct. 28, 2025. Award submissions can be completed online by visiting towncentercid.com/surveys-events.

About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

www.towncentercid.com