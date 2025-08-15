Visiting Japanese delegation to formalize partnership between KSU and Fukuoka University

On August 21, Kennesaw State University‘s Coles College of Business will host a delegation from Fukuoka, Japan, to formalize a partnership between KSU and Fukuoka University.

According to the press release for the event:

The agreement will establish a student exchange focused on KSU’s Master of Science in Digital Financial Technologies program. The delegation’s visit to Georgia marks a significant milestone in international academic collaboration and coincides with the 20th anniversary of Atlanta and Fukuoka’s relationship as sister cities.

The delegation will include Fukuoka Mayor Sōichirō Takashima, Fukuoka University President Kiyofumi Nagata, Fukuoka City Council members, and Fukuoka University faculty.

Mio Maeda, Consul General of Japan in Atlanta, and Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling will also attend.

KSU will be represented by Coles College of Business Dean Robin Cheramie, Vice Provost Sheb True, and Director of Fintech Programs Nick Suppiah.