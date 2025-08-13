Volunteer needed for Mableton District 4 alcohol board representative

Mableton District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch submitted the following appeal seeking a District 4 volunteer for the Alcohol License Review Board. :

Mableton District 4 is looking for a citizen volunteer with practical knowledge in the area of business or responsible alcohol consumption to serve as the district 4 appointee on Mableton’s Alcohol License Review Board.

All applicants must reside within Mableton’s District 4. If interested, please email Councilwoman Patricia Auch at patricia.auch@mableton.gov (please include address and phone number).

The duties of this board are as follows:

1.) To hear deferred applications or appeals from administrative decisions by the business license office with regard to applications for licenses, transfers, renewals, change of ownership or other matters affecting such licenses.

2.)To hear appeals with regard to the issuance or renewal of work permits.

3.)To hear matters involving any revocation, suspension, or other disciplinary action against the holder of any work permit or alcoholic beverage license.

4.) To consider and act upon any other matters specifically delegated to the license review board by any other City ordinance or resolution or action of the Mayor and City Council.

The board will meet as needed or as determined by the board, but must render decisions no later than 120 days from the date an application is filed.

More details about the Alcohol Review Board can be found in Section 5.3.1.5 of the Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance.

Patricia Auch

Mableton City Council, District 4