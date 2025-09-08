Another one-cent rise in GA gas prices; EV charging rates stable

Gasoline prices in Georgia rose another cent over the past seven days.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia reached an average cost of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast charge stations averaged 36.5 cents per kilowatt hour nationally, and 38 cents in Georgia.

“Overall, gas prices have been steady, with just small increases in certain regions. That’s in line with forecasts showing prices lower than last year, even with a few regional fluctuations,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.885, about one cent less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Pump prices held steady. Since last Monday, the national average gas price has increased by 1 cent, reaching $3.19, and may fluctuate overnight.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”