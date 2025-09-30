Boy Scouts Troop 22 cleans up litter on Cooper Lake Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the quarterly litter cleanup Boy Scouts Troop #22 conducts along Cooper Lake Road.

We appreciate Boy Scout Troop # 22 for conducting their quarterly Adopt-A-Mile litter cleanup of Cooper Lake Road. They also had some help from the scout leaders, District 4 City Councilwoman Patricia Auch and the Lions Club. They were able to remove 12 bags of litter and the whole area looks much better. Afterwards, sweet rewards were given out for the most unusual, largest, grossest, cutest and most amount of litter. Scoutmaster Kelley always finds the coolest treats.

If you or your youth organization is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . She will provide you with the supplies and equipment.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.