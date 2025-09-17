Cobb communications team wins national awards

Cobb County’s Communications Department won four Savvy Awards during the annual conference of the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA), held in Las Vegas.

According to the county’s news release:

The Savvy Awards are the top honor in government communications, celebrating outstanding local government achievements in marketing, public engagement, and storytelling. This year’s competition drew more than 1,100 entries from across the country.

The county’s communications team won awards in the following categories (descriptions below reprinted from the county’s announcement):

Best Use of Humor (pop. 75,000+) – Savvy Winner

Project: Cobb Communications Year in Review

Judges praised the team for balancing internal creativity with broad public appeal: “This could’ve easily been a project that only satisfied the writers, but the team managed to write content that both gave their internal team joy and engaged users. The most important data point was the organic shares – that helped push the content in front of people who don’t already follow them and engage new users. Good work!”

Project: Winter Storm Continues for Cobb

The entry stood out for its clear, news-style delivery during an urgent situation: “This felt very much like a newscast, informing residents of the dangers of the weather and urging them to stay home. Great job utilizing video clips from numerous perspectives. Very informative and well done.”

Project: Cobb County Budget in Brief – FY 25/26

The department was commended for making complex financial information accessible: “The graphics in the budget brief were done well, and showing the reach on the social analytics was great. Your social media posts were concise, clear, and effective.”

Project: Be Captivated by Cobb Campaign

Judges recognized the campaign’s originality and energy: “This was a brilliant marketing and branding idea! A vibrant side-brand that showcases the fun, creative spirit of the county. Exceptional work with lots of room for future growth.”

“These awards are a testament to the dedication, teamwork, and creativity of our communications staff,” said Communications Director Ross Cavitt. “We are proud to represent Cobb County Government on the national stage and even prouder that our work helps strengthen connections with our community every day.”