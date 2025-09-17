Mableton Mayor Owens: homicide death of Pebblebrook student a “heartbreaking loss”

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens calls the killing of Pebblebrook High School student David Daniel a “heartbreaking loss.”

Cobb County Police responded to an address on Milam Creek Road shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday and found a 17-year-old male with a stab wound to the torso. The teen, identified by the mayor as David Daniel, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is a 16-year-old boy who’s in custody and facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Owens thanked the leadership at Pebblebrook for arranging for additional counselors to help students and for providing support at the school.

“Their care and attentiveness is a measure of the strength of our school community, “Owens said, adding that “Our hearts go out to David’s family, friends and the entire Pebblebrook Community during this incredibly difficult tine.”