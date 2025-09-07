Cobbstone Golf Course damaged in yesterday’s storm

Cobb County distributed the following public information release yesterday afternoon, Saturday September 6.

Crews are repairing damage at Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth after multiple trees were brought down by a thunderstorm earlier today. Play was halted, but all golfers left the course safely and no injuries were reported.

At this time, the course is expected to reopen for play on Sunday. Golfers with scheduled tee times are encouraged to contact the course before arriving to confirm availability.

Images can be viewed at: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/r96i56w6i76chp5rvmzkj/AJ-9lscgNPL1Vl5ykZFx1tI?rlkey=qj03jcfmvr4l3hsvijvg5tcwt&dl=0