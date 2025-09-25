Dates set for state Senate District 35 special election for seat vacated by Jason Esteves

By Mark Woolsey

Qualifying and absentee voting dates have been set for the special State Senate District 35 election in Cobb and Fulton counties.

Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order setting a Nov. 18 vote to fill the seat represented until recently by Sen. Jason Esteves. The Democrat tendered his resignation earlier this month, saying he wants to fully focus on running for governor next year.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says qualifying is set for Monday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Qualifying will happen at the Secretary of State’s Office Election Division at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Floyd West Tower Suite 802, Atlanta. The qualifying fee has been pegged at $400.

Raffensperger’s office also says Monday, Oct. 20 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 18 balloting. Advance in-person absentee balloting begins Monday, Oct.27

Senate District 35 encompasses much of Smyrna and portions of western Cobb County to the south.