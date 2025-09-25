Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, September 25, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday, September 25, 2025, with a high near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to showers and thunderstorms that are expected across north and central GA Today and Tonight. A few storms this afternoon and evening may become strong to severe with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. The best location for the stronger storms will be across eastern portions of the state.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. High near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m and 3 a.m. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-08-01 94 73 83.5 2.3 0.03 2025-08-02 81 74 77.5 -3.6 T 2025-08-03 74 67 70.5 -10.6 1.45 2025-08-04 69 66 67.5 -13.6 0.19 2025-08-05 73 66 69.5 -11.5 0.09 2025-08-06 85 68 76.5 -4.5 T 2025-08-07 85 70 77.5 -3.4 0 2025-08-08 83 70 76.5 -4.4 0 2025-08-09 85 71 78 -2.8 0 2025-08-10 84 72 78 -2.8 T 2025-08-11 88 74 81 0.3 0.19 2025-08-12 90 76 83 2.4 T 2025-08-13 88 75 81.5 0.9 T 2025-08-14 91 75 83 2.5 0 2025-08-15 95 74 84.5 4.1 0.22 2025-08-16 94 73 83.5 3.2 T 2025-08-17 92 73 82.5 2.3 0.26 2025-08-18 94 76 85 4.8 0 2025-08-19 89 75 82 1.9 1.09 2025-08-20 91 72 81.5 1.5 0.56 2025-08-21 92 71 81.5 1.7 T 2025-08-22 84 72 78 -1.7 0.48 2025-08-23 80 71 75.5 -4.1 0.02 2025-08-24 87 71 79 -0.5 0 2025-08-25 86 67 76.5 -2.9 0 2025-08-26 83 63 73 -6.2 0 2025-08-27 82 60 71 -8.1 0 2025-08-28 83 66 74.5 -4.5 0 2025-08-29 86 68 77 -1.8 0 2025-08-30 86 69 77.5 -1.2 0 2025-08-31 M M M M M

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”