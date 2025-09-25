Halloween events for all ages coming to South Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

The South Cobb Regional Library has staged contrasting events for October, which celebrates the fun of Halloween while also warning of the horrors of reality. In a way, it is costuming the comedic and tragic masks of Greek theater.

However, as the Night of deBOOKery is billed, the library will become a juke joint—at least for the evening—on Friday, October 24th at 5:30PM. On this night, mocktails and music will prelude the screening of Sinners, a historical horror set in 1932. The latest from Ryan Coogler, Sinners has achieved critical acclaim, following his 2018 and 2022 Black Panther films. Other entertainment on the Night of deBOOKery include games and dancing. It will be a juke joint after all. (NOTE: This event is Adults Only, 18+).

For the younger crowd, toddlers to elementary age children, Monday, October 27th at 3 PM offers Halloween Mask Making at South Cobb Library. This event will give young ones the opportunity to release and shape their imagination into masks and costumes, ahead of Halloween.

While the aforementioned events speak to the fun of celebrating Halloween, the library will serve a sobering sliver of reality by honoring Banned Books Week 2025 with its Banned Books Bookmarks initiative. With this year’s theme, “Censorship is so 1984. Read for your rights”, Banned Books Week raises awareness of titles that have been removed from library shelves nationwide; and in observance of this, South Cobb Regional Library will provide patrons the supplies to make personalized bookmarks, as expressions of their freedom to read, which is guaranteed by the First Amendment.

Reading on subjects or the voices of one’s choice is a means of learning and thinking for oneself, and it is the foundation of how people learn from digital content online today—without government interference, social politics, or the threat of political violence. (Because an ignorant society is truly horrific.)

Other events by which South Cobb Library shall don the masks of Grecian theater this October are as follows:

The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, October 9th at 4:30 PM

(How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez)

A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, October 22nd at 4:30 PM

(The Soul Stealer by Graham Masterton)

Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, October 27th at 6:00 PM

(Theme: Banned Books)

Costume Parade, Thursday, October 30th at 10:30 AM

The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its October schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 1

OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 2

OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT October 12, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















October 13, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



15:00 – 17:00 Lego Build







October 14, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time







October 15, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







October 16, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play







October 17, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Extension







October 18, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 4

OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT October 26, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















October 27, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



15:00 – 17:00 Halloween Mask Making



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] Theme: Banned Books







October 28, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time







October 29, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



13:00 – 14:00 Monarch Butterflies (with Cobb Water)







October 30, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Costume Parade







October 31, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00







HALLOWEEN









PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN, TWEENS, TEENS, AND FAMILIES

HOLIDAY CLOSURE

This schedule was compiled as of: 09/16/2025; 09/19; 09/24