Halloween events for all ages coming to South Cobb Regional Library

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 25, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

The South Cobb Regional Library has staged contrasting events for October, which celebrates the fun of Halloween while also warning of the horrors of reality. In a way, it is costuming the comedic and tragic masks of Greek theater.

However, as the Night of deBOOKery is billed, the library will become a juke joint—at least for the evening—on Friday, October 24th at 5:30PM. On this night, mocktails and music will prelude the screening of Sinners, a historical horror set in 1932. The latest from Ryan Coogler, Sinners has achieved critical acclaim, following his 2018 and 2022 Black Panther films. Other entertainment on the Night of deBOOKery include games and dancing. It will be a juke joint after all. (NOTE: This event is Adults Only, 18+).

For the younger crowd, toddlers to elementary age children, Monday, October 27th at 3 PM offers Halloween Mask Making at South Cobb Library. This event will give young ones the opportunity to release and shape their imagination into masks and costumes, ahead of Halloween.

While the aforementioned events speak to the fun of celebrating Halloween, the library will serve a sobering sliver of reality by honoring Banned Books Week 2025 with its Banned Books Bookmarks initiative. With this year’s theme, “Censorship is so 1984. Read for your rights”, Banned Books Week raises awareness of titles that have been removed from library shelves nationwide; and in observance of this, South Cobb Regional Library will provide patrons the supplies to make personalized bookmarks, as expressions of their freedom to read, which is guaranteed by the First Amendment.

Reading on subjects or the voices of one’s choice is a means of learning and thinking for oneself, and it is the foundation of how people learn from digital content online today—without government interference, social politics, or the threat of political violence. (Because an ignorant society is truly horrific.)

Other events by which South Cobb Library shall don the masks of Grecian theater this October are as follows:

  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, October 9th at 4:30 PM

(How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez)

  • A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, October 22nd at 4:30 PM

(The Soul Stealer by Graham Masterton)

  • Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, October 27th at 6:00 PM

(Theme: Banned Books)

  • Costume Parade, Thursday, October 30th at 10:30 AM

The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its October schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 01, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Adult Art Night: Yarn Wrapped Pumpkins


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




October 02, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Internet Basics




October 03, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








October 04, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime




OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 05, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Banned Book Bookmarks








October 06, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Banned Book Bookmarks


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




October 07, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Banned Book Bookmarks


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


16:00 – 17:00The Ugly Butterfly


18:30 – 19:30Gardener’s Night Out: Houseplants




October 08, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Banned Book Bookmarks


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




October 09, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Banned Book Bookmarks


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion (How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez)




October 10, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Banned Book Bookmarks


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda








October 11, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Banned Book Bookmarks




OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 12, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








October 13, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 17:00Lego Build




October 14, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




October 15, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




October 16, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play




October 17, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Extension




October 18, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00








OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 19, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








October 20, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along




October 21, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




October 22, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


16:30 – 17:30A Deeper Look Book Discussion (The Soul Stealer by Graham Masterton)




October 23, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00More Than Sad: Suicide Prevention for Adults and Caregivers




October 24, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


17:30 – 21:00A Night of deBOOKery: Movie, Music, and Mocktails




October 25, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00








OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 26, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








October 27, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 17:00Halloween Mask Making


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] Theme: Banned Books




October 28, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




October 29, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


13:00 – 14:00Monarch Butterflies (with Cobb Water)




October 30, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Costume Parade




October 31, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00



HALLOWEEN




PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN, TWEENS, TEENS, AND FAMILIES

HOLIDAY CLOSURE

This schedule was compiled as of: 09/16/2025; 09/19; 09/24

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

