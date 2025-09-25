Halloween events for all ages coming to South Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
The South Cobb Regional Library has staged contrasting events for October, which celebrates the fun of Halloween while also warning of the horrors of reality. In a way, it is costuming the comedic and tragic masks of Greek theater.
However, as the Night of deBOOKery is billed, the library will become a juke joint—at least for the evening—on Friday, October 24th at 5:30PM. On this night, mocktails and music will prelude the screening of Sinners, a historical horror set in 1932. The latest from Ryan Coogler, Sinners has achieved critical acclaim, following his 2018 and 2022 Black Panther films. Other entertainment on the Night of deBOOKery include games and dancing. It will be a juke joint after all. (NOTE: This event is Adults Only, 18+).
For the younger crowd, toddlers to elementary age children, Monday, October 27th at 3 PM offers Halloween Mask Making at South Cobb Library. This event will give young ones the opportunity to release and shape their imagination into masks and costumes, ahead of Halloween.
While the aforementioned events speak to the fun of celebrating Halloween, the library will serve a sobering sliver of reality by honoring Banned Books Week 2025 with its Banned Books Bookmarks initiative. With this year’s theme, “Censorship is so 1984. Read for your rights”, Banned Books Week raises awareness of titles that have been removed from library shelves nationwide; and in observance of this, South Cobb Regional Library will provide patrons the supplies to make personalized bookmarks, as expressions of their freedom to read, which is guaranteed by the First Amendment.
Reading on subjects or the voices of one’s choice is a means of learning and thinking for oneself, and it is the foundation of how people learn from digital content online today—without government interference, social politics, or the threat of political violence. (Because an ignorant society is truly horrific.)
Other events by which South Cobb Library shall don the masks of Grecian theater this October are as follows:
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, October 9th at 4:30 PM
(How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez)
- A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, October 22nd at 4:30 PM
(The Soul Stealer by Graham Masterton)
- Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, October 27th at 6:00 PM
(Theme: Banned Books)
- Costume Parade, Thursday, October 30th at 10:30 AM
The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its October schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 01, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Adult Art Night: Yarn Wrapped Pumpkins
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|October 02, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Internet Basics
|October 03, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|October 04, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 05, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Banned Book Bookmarks
|October 06, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Banned Book Bookmarks
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|October 07, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Banned Book Bookmarks
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|16:00 – 17:00
|The Ugly Butterfly
|18:30 – 19:30
|Gardener’s Night Out: Houseplants
|October 08, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Banned Book Bookmarks
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|October 09, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Banned Book Bookmarks
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion (How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez)
|October 10, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Banned Book Bookmarks
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|October 11, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Banned Book Bookmarks
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 12, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 13, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 17:00
|Lego Build
|October 14, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|October 15, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|October 16, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|October 17, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Extension
|October 18, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 19, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 20, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|October 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|October 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|16:30 – 17:30
|A Deeper Look Book Discussion (The Soul Stealer by Graham Masterton)
|October 23, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|More Than Sad: Suicide Prevention for Adults and Caregivers
|October 24, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|17:30 – 21:00
|A Night of deBOOKery: Movie, Music, and Mocktails
|October 25, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 26, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 27, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 17:00
|Halloween Mask Making
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] Theme: Banned Books
|October 28, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|October 29, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|13:00 – 14:00
|Monarch Butterflies (with Cobb Water)
|October 30, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Costume Parade
|October 31, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HALLOWEEN
PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN, TWEENS, TEENS, AND FAMILIES
HOLIDAY CLOSURE
This schedule was compiled as of: 09/16/2025; 09/19; 09/24
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
