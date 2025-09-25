West Cobb Regional Library has Halloween events to inspire the imagination

TOPICS:
Drawing of a stack of books

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 25, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

While West Cobb venues like the Still Family and Sleepy Hollow Farms offer pumpkin patches and seasonal activities such as corn mazes and hayrides, West Cobb Regional Library has events to inspire the imagination this October.

Early in the month, on Saturday, October 11th at 1 PM, Forest Magic will teach patrons of all ages how to find fairies, make a secret fort, and cook elfin delights. All of this comes from Susie Spikol’s guide, Forest Magic for Kids, which promises to align one with nature and bring the magic of the season home, making it an abode that tiny forest folk will enjoy.

Later in the month, on the eve of Halloween, infants and preschoolers are invited to the library’s Spooktacular Halloween Party on Thursday, October 30th at 10 AM. This event includes crafts, a photo booth, and a costume parade through the library. It promises to be a fun time for little ones to indulge in the powers of invention.

For older kids (ages 12-17), the library has scheduled Teen Fright Night on Friday, October 17th at 6 PM. Attendees can celebrate popular YA (Young Adult) horror tropes with an associated craft or activity, plus checkout curated books for this event. In addition, teens will receive a gift bag with which to fill with gifts, treats, and books . Teen Fright Night will conclude with a costume contest, so attendees are encouraged to indulge their imagination and dress as or cosplay their favorite character. (NOTE: Teens can use their student ID to check out books if they don’t have a library card.)

Teens and adults may also have an interest in these other West Cobb Library events:

  • Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, Friday, October 10th at 4:00 PM

(Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier)

  • Local Author: Jan Heidrich-Rice, Tuesday, October 21st at 6:00 PM
  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, October 27th at 6:30 PM

(The Cloisters by Katy Hays)

  • Tea and Talk, Thursday, October 30th at 2:00 PM

(The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern)

The West Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its October schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 01, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




October 02, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: Sound




October 03, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:30Learn to Play Mahjong




October 04, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:45Saturday Storycraft!


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons & Dragons (Adults)




OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 05, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








October 06, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




October 07, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:00Unsung Heroes: African-American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army


18:30 – 20:00Storytellers Open Mic Night




October 08, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


17:30 – 19:30Dungeons & Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




October 09, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


16:00 – 16:30After School Storycraft




October 10, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00 – 17:00Tween Graphic Novel Book Club (Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier)




October 11, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 14:30Saturday Family Fun for Everyone: Forest Magic!




OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 12, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








October 13, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Mini Graveyard


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


14:00 – 15:30Creepy Crafts!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




October 14, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Mini Graveyard


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:30Creepy Crafts!


18:00 – 19:00Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club




October 15, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Mini Graveyard


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


14:00 – 15:30Creepy Crafts!


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




October 16, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity


14:00 – 15:30Creepy Crafts!




October 17, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


14:00 – 15:30Creepy Crafts!


18:00 – 21:00Teen Fright Night




October 18, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 12:001000 Books B4 Kindergarten Completion Celebration @ West Cobb




OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 19, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








October 20, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




October 21, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:30Local Author: Jan Heidrich-Rice




October 22, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




October 23, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club




October 24, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








October 25, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:00Dungeons & Dragons: One-Shot Saturday


14:30 – 16:00My First Book Group




OCTOBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
October 26, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








October 27, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club


18:30 – 19:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Cloisters by Katy Hays)




October 28, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime




October 29, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




October 30, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 11:30Halloween Party!


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


14:00 – 15:00Tea and Talk (TheNight Circus by Erin Morgenstern)




October 31, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00



HALLOWEEN




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Be the first to comment on "West Cobb Regional Library has Halloween events to inspire the imagination"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.