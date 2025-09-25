West Cobb Regional Library has Halloween events to inspire the imagination

By Kelly Johnson

While West Cobb venues like the Still Family and Sleepy Hollow Farms offer pumpkin patches and seasonal activities such as corn mazes and hayrides, West Cobb Regional Library has events to inspire the imagination this October.

Early in the month, on Saturday, October 11th at 1 PM, Forest Magic will teach patrons of all ages how to find fairies, make a secret fort, and cook elfin delights. All of this comes from Susie Spikol’s guide, Forest Magic for Kids, which promises to align one with nature and bring the magic of the season home, making it an abode that tiny forest folk will enjoy.

Later in the month, on the eve of Halloween, infants and preschoolers are invited to the library’s Spooktacular Halloween Party on Thursday, October 30th at 10 AM. This event includes crafts, a photo booth, and a costume parade through the library. It promises to be a fun time for little ones to indulge in the powers of invention.

For older kids (ages 12-17), the library has scheduled Teen Fright Night on Friday, October 17th at 6 PM. Attendees can celebrate popular YA (Young Adult) horror tropes with an associated craft or activity, plus checkout curated books for this event. In addition, teens will receive a gift bag with which to fill with gifts, treats, and books . Teen Fright Night will conclude with a costume contest, so attendees are encouraged to indulge their imagination and dress as or cosplay their favorite character. (NOTE: Teens can use their student ID to check out books if they don’t have a library card.)

Teens and adults may also have an interest in these other West Cobb Library events:

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, Friday, October 10th at 4:00 PM

(Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier)

Local Author: Jan Heidrich-Rice , Tuesday, October 21 st at 6:00 PM

, Tuesday, October 21 at 6:00 PM West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, October 27th at 6:30 PM

(The Cloisters by Katy Hays)

Tea and Talk, Thursday, October 30th at 2:00 PM

(The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern)

The West Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its October schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

