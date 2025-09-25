West Cobb Regional Library has Halloween events to inspire the imagination

By Kelly Johnson
While West Cobb venues like the Still Family and Sleepy Hollow Farms offer pumpkin patches and seasonal activities such as corn mazes and hayrides, West Cobb Regional Library has events to inspire the imagination this October.
Early in the month, on Saturday, October 11th at 1 PM, Forest Magic will teach patrons of all ages how to find fairies, make a secret fort, and cook elfin delights. All of this comes from Susie Spikol’s guide, Forest Magic for Kids, which promises to align one with nature and bring the magic of the season home, making it an abode that tiny forest folk will enjoy.
Later in the month, on the eve of Halloween, infants and preschoolers are invited to the library’s Spooktacular Halloween Party on Thursday, October 30th at 10 AM. This event includes crafts, a photo booth, and a costume parade through the library. It promises to be a fun time for little ones to indulge in the powers of invention.
For older kids (ages 12-17), the library has scheduled Teen Fright Night on Friday, October 17th at 6 PM. Attendees can celebrate popular YA (Young Adult) horror tropes with an associated craft or activity, plus checkout curated books for this event. In addition, teens will receive a gift bag with which to fill with gifts, treats, and books . Teen Fright Night will conclude with a costume contest, so attendees are encouraged to indulge their imagination and dress as or cosplay their favorite character. (NOTE: Teens can use their student ID to check out books if they don’t have a library card.)
Teens and adults may also have an interest in these other West Cobb Library events:
- Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, Friday, October 10th at 4:00 PM
(Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier)
- Local Author: Jan Heidrich-Rice, Tuesday, October 21st at 6:00 PM
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, October 27th at 6:30 PM
(The Cloisters by Katy Hays)
- Tea and Talk, Thursday, October 30th at 2:00 PM
(The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern)
The West Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its October schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 01, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|October 02, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: Sound
|October 03, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:30
|Learn to Play Mahjong
|October 04, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:45
|Saturday Storycraft!
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons & Dragons (Adults)
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 05, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 06, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|October 07, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:00
|Unsung Heroes: African-American Soldiers in Sherman’s Army
|18:30 – 20:00
|Storytellers Open Mic Night
|October 08, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons & Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|October 09, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|16:00 – 16:30
|After School Storycraft
|October 10, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Tween Graphic Novel Book Club (Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier)
|October 11, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 14:30
|Saturday Family Fun for Everyone: Forest Magic!
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 12, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 13, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Mini Graveyard
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|14:00 – 15:30
|Creepy Crafts!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|October 14, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Mini Graveyard
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Creepy Crafts!
|18:00 – 19:00
|Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club
|October 15, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Mini Graveyard
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|14:00 – 15:30
|Creepy Crafts!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|October 16, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity
|14:00 – 15:30
|Creepy Crafts!
|October 17, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|14:00 – 15:30
|Creepy Crafts!
|18:00 – 21:00
|Teen Fright Night
|October 18, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|1000 Books B4 Kindergarten Completion Celebration @ West Cobb
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 19, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 20, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|October 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|Local Author: Jan Heidrich-Rice
|October 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|October 23, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|October 24, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|October 25, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Dungeons & Dragons: One-Shot Saturday
|14:30 – 16:00
|My First Book Group
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 26, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 27, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Cloisters by Katy Hays)
|October 28, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|October 29, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|October 30, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Halloween Party!
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:00 – 15:00
|Tea and Talk (TheNight Circus by Erin Morgenstern)
|October 31, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HALLOWEEN
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
