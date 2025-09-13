Keep Smyrna Beautiful mourns the loss of Dr. David Martin

The following updates from Keep Smyrna Beautiful include a tribute to avid volunteer Dr. David Martin, and an announcement about the next Smyrna document shredding event:

Document Shredding

Join Keep Smyrna Beautiful on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. to securely shred and recycle your documents! Our spring Document Shredding event takes place at the Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center in Smyrna. This event is free, but donations are welcome. Visit the website for Document Shredding event details.

Rivers Alive

KSB’s annual waterway cleanup in partnership with Cobb Water and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is taking place on Saturday, October 11. Group spots are available, but space is limited, so sign up today! Visit the website for Rivers Alive event detail and the registration link.

Bulky Trash Amnesty Day

Smyrna residents can drop off their bulky trash items at Smyrna Public Works (2190 Atlanta Rd.) for free on Saturday, October 18, 2024, from 8am to 1pm. For Smyrna residents only. Proof of residence is required. No tires, construction debris, propane tanks, Freon-containing items, or hazardous waste. See a more detailed list of what’s accepted and not accepted.

Monthly Recycling Center Tours

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on the third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9am. The next tours are September 19 and October 17.. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/environmental-education/

Remembering Dr. David V. Martin

If you ever spotted a friendly man with a trash bag and a smile along Smyrna’s streets, chances are you met Dr. David “Doctor Dave” Martin. Dr. Dave passed away on August 22, and our community feels the loss deeply. He picked up litter almost every day, turning hard work into a cleaner, more welcoming city. He was one of KSB’s most productive and enthusiastic volunteers. In memory of his legacy, please enjoy this 2024 profile from our blog.