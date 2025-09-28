Latino Lions clean up adopted stretch of Windy Hill Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs sent the following report with photos about the Atlanta Latino Lions Club’s litter cleanup of a two-mile stretch of Windy Hill Road the organization adopted:

The Atlanta Latino Lions Club along with a little help from the South Cobb Lions removed 23 bags of litter and several tires from their adopted two miles of Windy Hill Road. The volunteers showed up ready to work. When a light rain started, they kept cleaning. Afterwards they enjoyed an early lunch at their favorite restaurant.

If you or your civic organization is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . She will set you up with all of the supplies and equipment and order the signage for your mile.