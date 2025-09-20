Mableton City Council meeting to include zoning hearings, appointment of municipal court judge

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168. There will be a work session at 5:15 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.

We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: September 24, 2025 at 5:15 PM

Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AGENDA

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion SPLOST 2028 Discussion – Roy Acree, Program Manager of Croy Engineering Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)) Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

Date: September 24, 2025

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings REZ-2025-003 – (First Read and Public Hearing, No Action Taken)

140 Veterans Memorial Hwy (Tax Parcel 18004300170) – Request to rezone approx. 23,000 sq. ft. of a 2.08-acre parcel from PSC to CRC for the construction of a hotel

Presented by Community Development Director Michael Hughes

Procedure: Open Public Hearing (10 minutes for applicant/support, 10 minutes for opposition) and Close Public Hearing

No Action Taken – First Read OZI-2025-005 – To consider amending the stipulations for 7 Oak Stable regarding other business application Z-79 of 2022

Property located at 320 Cooper Lake Road

Presented by Community Development Director Michael Hughes

Procedure: Open Public Hearing (10 minutes for applicant/support, 10 minutes for opposition) and Close Public Hearing

Consideration and Vote OZI-2025-006 – To consider amending the stipulations for Robles Partners, LLC regarding rezoning case Z-69 of 2019

Property located at 630 Riverside Parkway

Presented by Community Development Director Michael Hughes

Procedure: Open Public Hearing (10 minutes for applicant/support, 10 minutes for opposition) and Close Public Hearing

Consideration and Vote Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations Appointments Appointment of Chief Municipal Court Judge Resolution Appointing the Prosecuting Attorney Appointments of License Review Board Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker, no more than 30 minutes total.

Anyone wishing to comment must complete and submit a public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent Agenda Approval of September 8, 2025 Work Session Minutes – 6:30 PM Approval of September 10, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Unfinished Business Mableton Municipal Court – JusticeOne Contract for Court Case Management Software – Court Administrator Mallory Minor Mableton Municipal Court – Judicial Correction Services, LLC Contract for Probation Services – Court Administrator Mallory Minor New Business Second Read – An Ordinance Updating Chapter 1, General Government, of the City Code of Ordinances; Establishing Emergency Procedures – City Attorney Walker-Ashby A Resolution Approving and Adopting a Local Emergency Operations Plan – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Consideration and Approval of A Resolution Pledging to Practice and Promote Civility in the City of Mableton – City Clerk Susan Hiott Consideration of a Resolution of the City of Mableton, Georgia, to Apply for a Recycling and Waste Diversion Grant – Sustainability, Waste, and Beautification Director Emily Groth First Read – An Ordinance Updating Article 7, Special License and Regulatory Fees, and Article 5, Alcoholic Beverages, of Chapter 7 of the City Code of Ordinances – City Attorney Walker-Ashby Consideration and Approval of An Emergency Ordinance Updating Article 7, Special License and Regulatory Fees, and Article 5, Alcoholic Beverages, of Chapter 7 of the City Code of Ordinances – City Attorney Walker-Ashby Other Business / Discussion City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)) Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.