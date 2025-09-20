The Center for Family Resources Launches 39th Annual “Thanks for Giving” Campaign to Fight Holiday Hunger in Cobb County

The Center for Family Resources submitted the following announcement:

This November, The Center for Family Resources (CFR) proudly launches its 39th annual Thanks for Giving campaign—a longstanding tradition aimed at ensuring no Cobb County family goes hungry during the Thanksgiving holiday. We are pleased to be working alongside our presenting sponsor, Lockheed Martin, in this effort, as well as our Bountiful Sponsor, Genuine Parts Company. Further, we appreciate our continued partnership with Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools.



Each year, The CFR provides families in need with a complete Thanksgiving meal and enough groceries to nourish children while schools are closed. In 2024 alone, the campaign delivered over 1,000 food boxes—totaling 53,200 pounds of food—and stocked 18,000 pounds of pantry staples, extending support far beyond the holiday week.

This year introduces a new kickoff drop-off day: Friday, November 14, designed to streamline food packing and delivery to local schools and families.

How the Campaign Makes a Difference

Ensures children who rely on school meals have food during the break

Provides a full Thanksgiving dinner to families in need

Offers a week’s worth of groceries to ease financial stress

Makes nutritious food accessible to those who often go without

How You Can Help

The CFR invites businesses, civic groups, faith communities, and individuals to join this powerful movement. Your support turns a week of worry into a season of joy for families across Cobb County.

Ways to get involved:

Sponsor the campaign to fund food purchases and logistics

Become a corporate/business sponsor of the event

Donate to support meal boxes and pantry essentials

Host a food drive to collect non-perishable items

Volunteer to sort, pack, and distribute food boxes

Together, we can ensure every family in Cobb County celebrates Thanksgiving with nourishment, dignity, and hope.

Volunteer opportunities run from Friday, November 14, and through the week of November 17–21. To learn more, donate, or sign up to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/477q45A.