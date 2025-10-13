Appointment of Cobb police chief delayed until October 28

Cobb County announced in the following news release that the appointment of interim Police Chief James Ferrell has been delayed until October 28:

The Board of Commissioners will move forward with the appointment of James Ferrell as Cobb County Police Chief during its October 28 meeting. The delay was requested by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who initially sought to address issues related to the search and selection process, but supports the candidate and moving forward with the process of approving this candidate on the 28th.



Ferrell, currently serving as Interim Police Chief, will be sworn in immediately following the vote on October 28. He will then meet with members of the community and media after the meeting.