Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, October 27, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts shower and possibly a thunderstorm here in Cobb County on Monday, October 27, 2025, with a high near 51 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread showers that are expected across north and central Georgia this morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible, though organized severe weather is not expected. A couple of stronger storms may also be capable of producing gusty winds.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:26 am, 49 °F L: 47 ° H: 50 ° Feels like 44 °F ° moderate rain Humidity: 94 % Pressure: 1018 mb 14 mph E Wind Gust: 23 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0.08 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:53 am Sunset: 6:50 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then showers likely. High near 51. East wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers. High near 54. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Temp Low Temp Avg Temp Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-09-01 81 68 74.5 -3.8 0 2025-09-02 81 64 72.5 -5.6 0 2025-09-03 85 67 76 -2 0 2025-09-04 89 68 78.5 0.7 0 2025-09-05 93 71 82 4.4 0 2025-09-06 90 72 81 3.6 0.02 2025-09-07 84 66 75 -2.2 0 2025-09-08 81 66 73.5 -3.5 0 2025-09-09 82 61 71.5 -5.2 0 2025-09-10 85 63 74 -2.5 0 2025-09-11 88 63 75.5 -0.8 0 2025-09-12 88 67 77.5 1.5 0 2025-09-13 87 69 78 2.2 0 2025-09-14 87 66 76.5 1 0 2025-09-15 88 66 77 1.7 0 2025-09-16 89 68 78.5 3.5 0 2025-09-17 90 68 79 4.3 T 2025-09-18 91 69 80 5.5 T 2025-09-19 93 72 82.5 8.3 0 2025-09-20 91 69 80 6.1 0 2025-09-21 88 68 78 4.4 0 2025-09-22 87 68 77.5 4.2 0 2025-09-23 90 68 79 6 0 2025-09-24 93 71 82 9.4 0.1 2025-09-25 87 72 79.5 7.2 0.01 2025-09-26 82 71 76.5 4.5 T 2025-09-27 89 68 78.5 6.8 0.03 2025-09-28 88 68 78 6.7 0 2025-09-29 81 69 75 4 0 2025-09-30 82 M M M T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”