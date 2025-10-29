Cobb DOT road and lane closures as of Wednesday, October 29, 2025

The following road and lane closures, which are currently active, are listed on the Cobb County DOT web page. To expand the map for a particular roadway, click on the legend to the left of the interactive map below. The tables below are copied and pasted directly from the Cobb DOT GIS app.
We post this every Wednesday. To check for updates that occur between our posting, visit the Cobb DOT’s road work page at this link.
Road closures
Acworth Industrial Drive
|Construction Closure
Starts: 10/28/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 10/30/25 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
Both Directions closure on Acworth Industrial Drive. CSX Maintenance Projects.
Mars Hill Church Rd. NW
|Construction Closure
Starts: 10/6/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 4/23/26 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
Both Directions closure on Mars Hill Church Rd NW. Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority water main replacement project
|Contact:
Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority
404-279-2676
|Detour:
Follow the posted detour
Greers Chapel Dr
|Construction Closure
Starts: 10/7/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 3/31/26 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
Both Directions closure on Greers Chapel Dr. Utility Relocations.
|Contact:
Gary Stanley
770-403-0206
|Detour:
Follow Posted Detour
Stilesboro Road
|Construction Closure
Starts: 9/9/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 12/1/25 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
Both Directions closure on Stilesboro Rd. Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority Water Main Replacement Project.
|Contact:
|Detour:
Follow the Posted Detour along Old 41 Hwy & Barrett Pkwy.
Waterfront Drive
|Construction Closure
Starts: 8/6/24 9:00 AM
Ends: 11/15/25 4:00 PM
Lane closures
Macland Road
|CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 1/1/25 7:00 AM
Ends: 12/31/25 7:00 PM
Mars Hill Church Road
|CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 8/1/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 7/31/26 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
One Direction closure on Mars Hill Church Rd. Cobb County Marietta Water Authority Water Wain Replacement Project Lane Closure.
|Contact:
Cobb County Marietta Water Authority
770-514-5201
pipelineproject@ccmwa.org
Be the first to comment on "Cobb DOT road and lane closures as of Wednesday, October 29, 2025"