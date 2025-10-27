Early voting for GA state Senate District 35 kicks off

By Mark Woolsey

Early voting begins today in the upcoming special election in Georgia State Senate District 35, set for Nov. 18.

District 35 covers much of the Smyrna and Vinings areas in Cobb County plus a strip of western Fulton County. The seat was declared vacant earlier this year when Democratic State Senator Jason Esteves stepped down to focus on his race for governor.

Fulton and Cobb officials say early voting begins Monday and ends Friday, Nov. 14, with no voting on Saturday or Monday before the Nov. 18 election. There will be no voting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, as well. Saturday balloting will also take place, but there will be no Sunday voting.

In Cobb, voters can cast ballots at the Taylor-Brawner House, 3182 Atlanta Road SE in Smyrna. Absentee ballots can be hand-delivered there. There will be no drop box.

At the main elections office, 995 Roswell St. NE in Marietta, hand-delivered absentee ballots will be accepted and there will be a drop box, but no in-person voting will take place.

Cobb voting hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m to 6 p.m, and for Nov. 1 and 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The race in the Democrat-leaning district has drawn four Democrats, one independent and one Republican. Among the Democrats is former member of the Georgia House Roger Bruce, who served for more than two decades before retiring. He’s back in the political hunt, emphasizing proven leadership and the ability to build leadership while navigating a fractured political landscape.

Another Democratic ex-officeholder is pediatric dentist and former Cobb County School Board member Dr. Jaha Howard, whose platform includes help for small businesses, reducing barriers to healthcare, and incentivizing affordable housing.

The other two Democratic candidates are former Atlanta TV journalist Erica-Denise Solomon and John Daryl Williams of Cobb County. Solomon says she wants to ease pressure on working families by lowering the cost of living, expanding affordable housing and raising the minimum wage, while Williams is highlighting expanding youth programs, advocating for infrastructure improvements and recreational spaces and building stronger partnerships involving schools, law enforcement, families and the community.

One Republican is in the race, Joshua Tolbert, an engineer from Cobb County, and one Independent, Corenza Morris, a business owner. Tolbert wants to empower parents and improve education, address housing costs, and support local business, while Morris focuses on creating opportunities and small business growth, crime reduction, and safe neighborhoods.

The Nov. 18 special election comes just two weeks after municipal elections in six of Cobb County’s cities plus the statewide vote for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission. Election officials had asked that the two votes be combined, but Governor Brian Kemp denied the request.