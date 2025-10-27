Gas price average in GA continues to fall, while statewide EV charging rate bumps upward

Georgia gasoline prices continued to fall over the past week, while EV charging rates bumped upward.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices fell two cents in Georgia, reaching an average cost of $2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded. EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations stood at 36 cents per kilowatt hour, while Georgia rates were 40 cents, about four cents more than the national average.

“Georgia drivers are feeling the seasonal shift, not just in the air, but at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With crude oil prices staying low and demand cooling off, gas prices are following suit, offering timely relief as fall rolls on.”

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.85, about six cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

⛽ Flat Demand Keeps Gas Prices in Check

Gas prices held steady last week, with the national average for regular unleaded inching up to $3.05. That’s 8 cents lower than this time last year, offering drivers a modest but noticeable savings. As fall travel slows and fewer road trips are taken, gasoline demand typically dips, helping to keep prices in check.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand held steady at 8.45 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, domestic supply dipped slightly from 218.8 million barrels to 216.7 million, even as production rose to an average of 9.6 million barrels per day.

Electric:

Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”