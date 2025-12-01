Georgia gas price average falls, while statewide EV charging rate stays the same

Georgia gasoline prices fell over the past seven days leading up to December 1, according to AAA’s weekly report. The charging rate at EV DC fast-charging stations remained stable at an average of 38 cents per kilowatt-hour (home charging is much less expensive).

“As the holiday traffic thins out across the Peach state, Georgia drivers are finding a bit of relief at the pump,” AAA the Auto Club Group, posted in its weekly press release. “After a week of elevated demand leading into Thanksgiving, the state’s average now stands at $2.82 per gallon as of Monday, though daily fluctuations remain likely.”

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County averages about $2.89, seven cents greater than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

National Gas Average Hits 2021 Levels Again The national gas price average has fallen to $3.00, a level not seen since May 2021. With crude oil prices remaining low and seasonal demand sluggish, many states are already below that mark, and current trends indicate prices may stay down through the holiday season. Electric: The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 38 cents. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”