Two runoffs for Marietta council seats coming Tuesday

By Mark Woolsey

Residents of two City Council districts in Marietta will go to the polls Tuesday to settle the remaining races from the Nov. 4 municipal election.

The runoff is happening because none of the candidates reached the 50 percent mark in the November vote in Wards 3 and 5.

In Ward 3, Daniel Gaddis and Nora Gaudet will square off to replace outgoing councilman Johnny Walker They were the two top vote getters Nov. 4. Gaddis captured 36.9 percent of the vote while Gaudet ran slightly behind with 35 percent of the ballots cast. Boozer McClure wound up third.

In Ward 5, Reggie Copeland is challenging incumbent Carlyle Kent after none of a trio of hopefuls made the 50 percent cut. Carlyle Kent captured 49.8 percent of the vote, while Copeland garnered 32.8 percent. Kenneth Wright ran a distant third.

As usual, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be eligible to cast ballots ONLY within the named pair of Marieta municipal wards. For more information on precincts, voters can go to the Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov