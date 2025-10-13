Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 3 to October 9

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CHATTAHOOCHEE COFFEE

6640 AKERS MILL RD SE APT 2822 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2653

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000365

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

BOWL THE

369 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6512

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001733

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

PAPPADEAUX SEAFOOD KITCHEN

2830 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6105

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4356

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1219

1410 DURA DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4024

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4935

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

ATKINS PARK TAVERN

2840 ATLANTA RD STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11058C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

CREATWOOD TAVERN

1090 WINDY HILL RD STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2021

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002207

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL

3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1499C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

ANOTHER CHANCE

2221 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3784

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-288C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

BLACKWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3470 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5065

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

1825 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2268

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003167

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS #659

145 N MARIETTA PKWY NE STE F MARIETTA, GA 30060-8023

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003341

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

1680 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 104 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003629

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

LAS GORDITAS DURANGUENZES

2148 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004259

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

ORIENT THE

3050 WINDY HILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5603

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004372

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

WINGSTOP

1680 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 180 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006291

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

ESSENTIAL BOWLS

3595 CANTON RD STE 318 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7607

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006666

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #308655

2885 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19874

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

ARBY’S #1217 @ EAST COBB CROSSING

4367 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22725

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1

3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE D-2 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-101C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

STONEY RIVER STEAKHOUSE AND GRILL

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1640 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3998

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18370

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

TACO BELL #5623

2971 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3032

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4861

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

YARD HOUSE RESTAURANT #8375

825 BATTERY AVE SE STE 320 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6328

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002456

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

VARNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4761 GAYDON RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2549

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

KEHELEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1985 KEMP RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1362

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-274C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

CHICK-FIL-A EAST LAKE #00757

2105 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002838

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

GOOD KITCHEN

300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 110 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005525

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

BATTLE & BREW

925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1125 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005588

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

HOBNOB VININGS

4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 250 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005954

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

TAQUERIA LA PALOMA (INSIDE BP)

1090 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3317

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006164

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

SERENITY EMPIRE AT MARIETTA

1790 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4154

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006766

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22591

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

BANDIDO WINGS

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 137 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001678

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #1464

1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25527

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

MCDONALD’S #18786

3011 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5655

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4287

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE #20

3389 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-121C

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

COMPTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3450 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1473C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1765C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4707

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

MR DIDDY’S

2200 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 186 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003599

Last Inspection Score: 60

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

BANDIDO WINGS – BASE

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 137 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004905

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

PIZZA HUT # 39527

2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 105 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005123

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

MCDONALD’S #17564

5160 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7181

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005134

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

MOXIE BURGER

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005140

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

SMYRNA COFFEE

2264 ATLANTA RD SE STE 103 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1567

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006857

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025

GTC MERCHANTS WALK CINEMA

1301 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2725

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26552C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

STARBUCKS & PIZZA HUT @ TARGET T-2121

1401 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6495

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17169

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

WHICH WICH SUPERIOR SANDWICHES

1401 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8116

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002534

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #2706

777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002305

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

BURGER KING #3662

2112 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000850

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

PAPPASITO’S CANTINA

2788 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8622

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4910

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

NICHOLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1599 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2545

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

SIMPSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

3340 TRICKUM RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-888C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

PALMER MIDDLE SCHOOL

690 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7250

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

CHALKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

325 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4716

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

GREAT WALL CHINESE & SUSHI BAR

1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9487

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003113

Last Inspection Score: 62

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

!!C & J’S RIBS ON THE RUN

4110 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 200 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2956

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007050

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025

COOL BEANS COFFEE ROASTERS – BASE

31 MILL ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7783

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025

RED ELEPHANT THAI CUISINE

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 152 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22809

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025

EL POLLO DORADO

715 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3034

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12649

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025

P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO

1624 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC LS 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18182C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025

MCDONALD’S #10167

305 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4988

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003559

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025

PHO 24

2420 ATLANTA RD SE STE 100-200 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004067

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025

MI RANCHO #1

760 SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005988

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025

!!COUNTRY INN & SUITES – FOOD