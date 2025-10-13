Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 3 to October 9

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COFFEE
- 6640 AKERS MILL RD SE APT 2822 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2653
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000365
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
BOWL THE
- 369 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6512
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001733
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
PAPPADEAUX SEAFOOD KITCHEN
- 2830 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6105
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4356
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #1219
- 1410 DURA DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4024
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4935
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
ATKINS PARK TAVERN
- 2840 ATLANTA RD STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11058C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
CREATWOOD TAVERN
- 1090 WINDY HILL RD STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2021
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002207
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1499C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
ANOTHER CHANCE
- 2221 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3784
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-288C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
BLACKWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3470 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5065
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
LEGACY GOLF LINKS
- 1825 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2268
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003167
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
FIREHOUSE SUBS #659
- 145 N MARIETTA PKWY NE STE F MARIETTA, GA 30060-8023
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003341
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 1680 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 104 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003629
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
LAS GORDITAS DURANGUENZES
- 2148 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004259
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
ORIENT THE
- 3050 WINDY HILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5603
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004372
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
WINGSTOP
- 1680 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 180 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006291
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
ESSENTIAL BOWLS
- 3595 CANTON RD STE 318 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7607
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006666
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2025
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #308655
- 2885 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19874
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
ARBY’S #1217 @ EAST COBB CROSSING
- 4367 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22725
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1
- 3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE D-2 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-101C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
STONEY RIVER STEAKHOUSE AND GRILL
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1640 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18370
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
TACO BELL #5623
- 2971 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3032
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4861
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
YARD HOUSE RESTAURANT #8375
- 825 BATTERY AVE SE STE 320 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6328
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002456
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
VARNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4761 GAYDON RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2549
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
KEHELEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1985 KEMP RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1362
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-274C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
CHICK-FIL-A EAST LAKE #00757
- 2105 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002838
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
GOOD KITCHEN
- 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 110 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005525
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
BATTLE & BREW
- 925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1125 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005588
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
HOBNOB VININGS
- 4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 250 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005954
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
TAQUERIA LA PALOMA (INSIDE BP)
- 1090 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3317
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006164
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
SERENITY EMPIRE AT MARIETTA
- 1790 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4154
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006766
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2025
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22591
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
BANDIDO WINGS
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 137 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001678
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #1464
- 1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25527
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
MCDONALD’S #18786
- 3011 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5655
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4287
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE #20
- 3389 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-121C
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
COMPTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3450 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1473C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1765C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
- 1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4707
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
MR DIDDY’S
- 2200 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 186 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003599
- Last Inspection Score: 60
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
BANDIDO WINGS – BASE
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 137 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004905
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
PIZZA HUT # 39527
- 2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 105 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005123
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
MCDONALD’S #17564
- 5160 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7181
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005134
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
MOXIE BURGER
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005140
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
SMYRNA COFFEE
- 2264 ATLANTA RD SE STE 103 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1567
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006857
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2025
GTC MERCHANTS WALK CINEMA
- 1301 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2725
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26552C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
STARBUCKS & PIZZA HUT @ TARGET T-2121
- 1401 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6495
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17169
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
WHICH WICH SUPERIOR SANDWICHES
- 1401 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8116
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002534
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #2706
- 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002305
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
BURGER KING #3662
- 2112 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000850
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
PAPPASITO’S CANTINA
- 2788 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8622
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4910
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
NICHOLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1599 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2545
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
SIMPSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3340 TRICKUM RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-888C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
PALMER MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 690 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7250
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
CHALKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 325 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4716
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
GREAT WALL CHINESE & SUSHI BAR
- 1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9487
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003113
- Last Inspection Score: 62
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
!!C & J’S RIBS ON THE RUN
- 4110 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 200 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2956
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007050
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2025
COOL BEANS COFFEE ROASTERS – BASE
- 31 MILL ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7783
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025
RED ELEPHANT THAI CUISINE
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 152 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22809
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025
EL POLLO DORADO
- 715 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3034
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12649
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025
P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO
- 1624 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC LS 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18182C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025
MCDONALD’S #10167
- 305 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4988
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003559
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025
PHO 24
- 2420 ATLANTA RD SE STE 100-200 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004067
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025
MI RANCHO #1
- 760 SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005988
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025
!!COUNTRY INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2175 CHURCH RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7213
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007085
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2025
