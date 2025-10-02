Keep Cobb Beautiful to hold annual Annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Event

TOPICS:
Drawing of various poisonous, flammable, or otherwise hazardous waste items surrounding disposal barrels

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 2, 2025

Keep Cobb Beautiful is holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Event on Saturday, October 18, 2025 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta, GA 30008.


View Larger Map

The event is by appointment only, so be sure to register at this link

Accepted Items

Auto Products

Anti FreezeCarburetor CleanerOil Filters
Auto Body FillerDiesel FuelPower Steering Fluid
Batteries (Auto/Boat – any type)Engine DegreaserRadiator Flushes
Brake FluidGasolineTransmission Fluid
Car Cleaners, Waxes, Chrome PolishOil (used or unused) 

 Garden Products

FertilizersInsecticidesRodent Poison
FungicidesPesticidesSoil Fumigants
HerbicidesRoach/Ant KillerWeed Killers

 Household Products

Abrasive CleanersDrain Openers/CleanersPool Chemicals
AerosolsFire ExtinguishersPropane/Compressed Gas Cylinders
Ammonia-Based CleanersFloor Cleaner & WaxRug & Upholstery Cleaner
Batteries (any type)Fluorescent Lamp BallastsRust & Spot Remover
Bleach CleanersFurniture PolishSilver Cleaners
Cooking Oil/GreaseKerosene, Lamp OilSmoke Detectors
Compact Florescent Lights (CFLs)Mercury SwitchesThermometers
CosmeticsMetal CleanersThermostats
DegreasersMoth BallsToilet Cleaner
DeodorizersNail Polish & Remover 
DisinfectantsOven Cleaner 

 Paint, Hobby & Pet Products

AdhesivesLacquer, StainPropane tanks
Caulks, Glue, CementMineral SpiritsResins, Epoxy
Chemistry SetsModel Airplane PaintRubber Cement Thinner
Driveway SealerPaint (latex & oil based)Rust Proofing Products
Flea CollarsPaint Remover/StripperTurpentine
Flea Powder, Sprays, ShampoosPaint ThinnersVarnishes
Helium TanksPhotographic Chemicals & SolutionsWood Preservatives

Items Not Accepted

Agricultural WasteAmmunitionAppliances**
Bio-hazardous or Bio-medical WasteControlled Substances*Electronics**
ExplosivesMedications of any type*Radioactive Materials
Syringes/NeedlesTiresTrash

*These items can be disposed of at our Medication Take Back Day.

** These items can be disposed of at our Community Recycling Event.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.

Be the first to comment on "Keep Cobb Beautiful to hold annual Annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Event"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.