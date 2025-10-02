Keep Cobb Beautiful to hold annual Annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Event

Keep Cobb Beautiful is holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Event on Saturday, October 18, 2025 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta, GA 30008.
The event is by appointment only, so be sure to register at this link.
Accepted Items
Auto Products
|Anti Freeze
|Carburetor Cleaner
|Oil Filters
|Auto Body Filler
|Diesel Fuel
|Power Steering Fluid
|Batteries (Auto/Boat – any type)
|Engine Degreaser
|Radiator Flushes
|Brake Fluid
|Gasoline
|Transmission Fluid
|Car Cleaners, Waxes, Chrome Polish
|Oil (used or unused)
Garden Products
|Fertilizers
|Insecticides
|Rodent Poison
|Fungicides
|Pesticides
|Soil Fumigants
|Herbicides
|Roach/Ant Killer
|Weed Killers
Household Products
|Abrasive Cleaners
|Drain Openers/Cleaners
|Pool Chemicals
|Aerosols
|Fire Extinguishers
|Propane/Compressed Gas Cylinders
|Ammonia-Based Cleaners
|Floor Cleaner & Wax
|Rug & Upholstery Cleaner
|Batteries (any type)
|Fluorescent Lamp Ballasts
|Rust & Spot Remover
|Bleach Cleaners
|Furniture Polish
|Silver Cleaners
|Cooking Oil/Grease
|Kerosene, Lamp Oil
|Smoke Detectors
|Compact Florescent Lights (CFLs)
|Mercury Switches
|Thermometers
|Cosmetics
|Metal Cleaners
|Thermostats
|Degreasers
|Moth Balls
|Toilet Cleaner
|Deodorizers
|Nail Polish & Remover
|Disinfectants
|Oven Cleaner
Paint, Hobby & Pet Products
|Adhesives
|Lacquer, Stain
|Propane tanks
|Caulks, Glue, Cement
|Mineral Spirits
|Resins, Epoxy
|Chemistry Sets
|Model Airplane Paint
|Rubber Cement Thinner
|Driveway Sealer
|Paint (latex & oil based)
|Rust Proofing Products
|Flea Collars
|Paint Remover/Stripper
|Turpentine
|Flea Powder, Sprays, Shampoos
|Paint Thinners
|Varnishes
|Helium Tanks
|Photographic Chemicals & Solutions
|Wood Preservatives
Items Not Accepted
|Agricultural Waste
|Ammunition
|Appliances**
|Bio-hazardous or Bio-medical Waste
|Controlled Substances*
|Electronics**
|Explosives
|Medications of any type*
|Radioactive Materials
|Syringes/Needles
|Tires
|Trash
*These items can be disposed of at our Medication Take Back Day.
** These items can be disposed of at our Community Recycling Event.
About Keep Cobb Beautiful
Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.
The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:
Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.
Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.
To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.
KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.
According to the KCB website:
Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.
