Keep Cobb Beautiful to hold annual Annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Event

Keep Cobb Beautiful is holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Event on Saturday, October 18, 2025 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta, GA 30008.

The event is by appointment only, so be sure to register at this link.

Accepted Items

Auto Products

Anti Freeze Carburetor Cleaner Oil Filters Auto Body Filler Diesel Fuel Power Steering Fluid Batteries (Auto/Boat – any type) Engine Degreaser Radiator Flushes Brake Fluid Gasoline Transmission Fluid Car Cleaners, Waxes, Chrome Polish Oil (used or unused)

Garden Products

Fertilizers Insecticides Rodent Poison Fungicides Pesticides Soil Fumigants Herbicides Roach/Ant Killer Weed Killers

Household Products

Abrasive Cleaners Drain Openers/Cleaners Pool Chemicals Aerosols Fire Extinguishers Propane/Compressed Gas Cylinders Ammonia-Based Cleaners Floor Cleaner & Wax Rug & Upholstery Cleaner Batteries (any type) Fluorescent Lamp Ballasts Rust & Spot Remover Bleach Cleaners Furniture Polish Silver Cleaners Cooking Oil/Grease Kerosene, Lamp Oil Smoke Detectors Compact Florescent Lights (CFLs) Mercury Switches Thermometers Cosmetics Metal Cleaners Thermostats Degreasers Moth Balls Toilet Cleaner Deodorizers Nail Polish & Remover Disinfectants Oven Cleaner

Paint, Hobby & Pet Products

Adhesives Lacquer, Stain Propane tanks Caulks, Glue, Cement Mineral Spirits Resins, Epoxy Chemistry Sets Model Airplane Paint Rubber Cement Thinner Driveway Sealer Paint (latex & oil based) Rust Proofing Products Flea Collars Paint Remover/Stripper Turpentine Flea Powder, Sprays, Shampoos Paint Thinners Varnishes Helium Tanks Photographic Chemicals & Solutions Wood Preservatives

Items Not Accepted

Agricultural Waste Ammunition Appliances** Bio-hazardous or Bio-medical Waste Controlled Substances* Electronics** Explosives Medications of any type* Radioactive Materials Syringes/Needles Tires Trash

*These items can be disposed of at our Medication Take Back Day.

** These items can be disposed of at our Community Recycling Event.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.