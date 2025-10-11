Marietta-based GSO Extends Free Admission to Federal Workers for October 11 “Level Up! Music from Video Games” Concert

Federal workers, who are feeling the brunt of the government shutdown, are being extended free admission to this afternoon’s performance of Level Up! Music from Video Games by Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The details are in the GSO press release we’ve reprinted below:

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is offering a musical break for federal employees impacted by the ongoing government shutdown. Federal workers and their families are invited to enjoy free admission to Level Up! Music from Video Games concert this Saturday, October 11, at 4 PM.*

“Our goal is to offer a moment of joy and connection through music,” said GSO Executive Director Suzanne Tucker. “We know this is a challenging time for many in our community, and this is one small way we can show our support.”

To take advantage of this offer, federal employees must show a valid federal ID at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre box office to receive complimentary tickets. Box office opens at 3 PM.

About the Show

Level Up! Music from Video Games

Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 4 PM

Venue: Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Get ready for a high-energy experience that brings the thrilling worlds of your favorite video games to life on stage and in surround sound! Whether you grew up racing through pixelated pipes or are just now discovering the magic of Kingdom Hearts, this concert is your chance to hear these iconic scores performed by a full symphony orchestra. It’s the ultimate mashup of gaming nostalgia and epic symphonic sound.

The City of Marietta is the Presenting Sponsor of the GSO’s 75th Anniversary Season.

*Offer only valid for the 4 PM concert on Saturday, October 11. Offer may not be applied to previously purchased tickets.