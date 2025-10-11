Kennesaw State Honors student builds pathways to learning for children in Cameroon

[This article by Christin Senior first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

As a young girl growing up in Cameroon, Kennesaw State University senior Jessica Tazanou saw firsthand how poverty kept many children from accessing basic needs such as food, health care, and education.

A biology major who also studies in the Keeping Sights Upward Journey Honors College, Tazanou is the founder of Africa With No Limits, a summer program she launched in Cameroon to provide free learning opportunities for children who cannot afford to attend school.

“In Cameroon, even public schools have tuition fees,” Tazanou said. “Many families cannot afford to send all their children to school. Instead, the children work—selling goods in the market or doing odd jobs to help put food on the table—because survival is the priority.”

Raised in Cameroon before moving to the United States to complete her senior year at North Atlanta High School, Tazanou started the program in 2020 during one of her annual visits to her home country. What began with about 40 children ages 5 to 9 in her hometown of Douala, has since expanded to four cities across Cameroon, serving up to 200 children each summer.

At KSU, Tazanou is a French Club officer, Red Cross volunteer, Wing Leader mentor and College of Science and Mathematics Dean’s Scholar. She also volunteers with a mobile community health clinic serving vulnerable populations and has conducted undergraduate research on the use of arsenic-based antibiotics to kill drug-resistant bacteria.

Tazanou’s mentor, Melanie Griffin, associate professor of microbiology commended Jessica on her strong work ethic, adding that she is thoughtful and compassionate.

“I have witnessed a fantastic level of commitment and eagerness in Jessica to her not only her personal academic growth but to share her knowledge with her peers and her community,” said Griffin, who also serves as the interim associate dean of faculty affairs and operations in the College of Science and Mathematics. “She has a sweet and engaging personality, and she works well with others. I believe she will emerge as a leader in her chosen field someday.”

Set to graduate in December, Tazanou plans to attend medical school with the goal of becoming a surgeon who will advocate for and provide care to underserved populations.

“As a little girl, I had medical challenges and was at the hospital frequently,” she said. “In Cameroon, the doctor won’t see you until you make some kind of payment, and so I watched many children and families unable to receive care because of poverty.”

This experience inspired her to create the summer program to give hope to children whose access to education was limited by poverty.

“I knew it would take some time for me to become a doctor, so I focused on what I could do to help now,” she said. “Teaching children to read, write and communicate effectively can help them secure better education or jobs to improve their quality of life.”

For many of the students, the Africa No Limits camp is the only formal education they receive. Tazanou leads a group of local university students who volunteer to teach reading, writing, and math, while local charitable organizations help provide school supplies, food and other necessities.

Beyond academics, the Africa No Limits program incorporates visual and performing arts, sports, martial arts, and cultural activities. Students sell their artwork and host community events and talent showcases featuring dance, music, and theater. The money raised helps sustain the program, providing school supplies and other resources.

When the program ends each summer and Tazanou returns to the U.S. to continue her studies at KSU, the children often go back to working in markets. Some are eventually able to enroll in public schools and progress to high school.

Tazanou said the Africa No Limits experience has taught her discipline and keeps her motivated in her studies.

“Working with these children keeps me focused, because they constantly remind me why I chose to pursue medicine in the first place,” she said. “Even if I don’t return to Cameroon to work as a doctor, I am committed to serving underserved communities here. Without someone to advocate for them, they may never receive the treatment and care they need.”

As she looks toward medical school, Tazanou hopes to continue Africa No Limits, expanding its reach to serve even more children and chart a path to formal education.

“I believe that being born in Africa doesn’t mean you’re limited,” she said, explaining the inspiration behind the program’s name. “My dream is not just to give children supplies, but to help enroll them in school so they can have a chance at a better future. I don’t expect anything in return. Just knowing these children are getting opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have is enough.”