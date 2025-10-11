North Cobb Regional Library to present Young Adult Author Fest

The Cobb County Public Library distributed the following announcement about its inaugural Young Adult Fest:

The inaugural Young Adult Fest on Saturday, October 25 at North Cobb Regional Library will feature ten bestselling authors from a wide range of genres.

“We are incredibly excited to bring together bestselling authors and offer a unique opportunity for teens and young adults to engage with their favorite writers, discover new stories and be inspired by diverse voices across various genres,” said Keara Rodriguez, Teen Services Library Assistant. “We look forward to an afternoon filled with insightful discussions, author signings and a celebration of literature that resonates with teens.”

The authors scheduled to attend are:

Becky Albertalli (Amelia, If Only; Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda)

(Amelia, If Only; Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda) Julian Winters (Prince of the Palisades, As You Walk On By)

(Prince of the Palisades, As You Walk On By) Auburn Morrow (The Trial Period)

(The Trial Period) Terry J. Benton-Walker (Blood Debts; The White Guy Dies First: 13 Scary Stories of Fear and Power, author/editor)

(Blood Debts; The White Guy Dies First: 13 Scary Stories of Fear and Power, author/editor) Trang Thanh Tran (They Bloom at Night, She is a Haunting)

(They Bloom at Night, She is a Haunting) Ravynn K. Stringfield (Love Requires Chocolate, Love in 280 Characters or Less)

(Love Requires Chocolate, Love in 280 Characters or Less) HD Hunter (Something Like Right, Futureland: Battle for the Park)

(Something Like Right, Futureland: Battle for the Park) Preeti Chhibber (Payal Mehta’s Romance Revenge Plot)

(Payal Mehta’s Romance Revenge Plot) Vania Stoyanova (Why on Earth: An Alien Invasion Anthology, editor)

(Why on Earth: An Alien Invasion Anthology, editor) Angela Montoya (Sinner’s Isle, A Cruel Thirst) will be attending virtually.

Books by the authors will be available for purchase from The Book Worm Bookstore on-site at the event and ordered.

The Fest schedule includes:

Opening at noon with a panel discussion on This World & Others: Writing The Real, The Unreal, and The Unreal and Everything in Between.

The Signing Session and Vendors session is at 1 pm.

The panel The Time is Now: Writing for the Contemporary Teen is at 2:45 pm.

The Young Adult Author Fest is presented by Cobb County Public Library, Cobb Library Foundation, The Book Worm Book Store, Cobb PARKS, and The Art Station.

For more information, go to bit.ly/YoungAdultFest, call 770-801-5320, or contact event organizer Keara Rodriguez at rodriguezk@cobbcat.org.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at 3535 Old 41 Highway, off Blue Springs Rd. and near North Cobb High School. For information on programs and resources of the library, call 770-801-5320 or visit cobbcounty.gov/library.