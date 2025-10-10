Marietta police make arrest in one of two bomb threats

By Mark Woolsey

Marietta police say two bomb threats in two weeks produced one arrest, and prompted a warning about making phony crime reports.

Authorities say the first instance was just before midnight Friday night, Sept. 26, as officers responded to Johnnie McCrackens, 15 Atlanta St., on the report of a bomb threat. That prompted the bar’s evacuation and road closures. Authorities later arrested a 29-year-old Marietta man, saying he had started a disturbance at the business and was asked to leave shortly before the threat occurred. He was charged with simple battery, false report of a crime, both misdemeanors, and false public harm, a felony.

The second happened Wednesday morning involving Lovely Bodies Gym, 598 W. Atlanta St. Police say a caller claimed he’d placed explosives outside the building and demanded $50,000, prompting another round of evacuations and road closures. The call was later determined to be a hoax and authorities are seeking a suspect.

MPD emphasizes that such reports are not victimless crimes, producing mental and emotional stress, wasted time and energy for emergency personnel who respond, and disruptions in business and traffic. Authorities say anyone with information about the second case can submit information anonymously through the MPD app or by calling Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.