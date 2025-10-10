Things to do this weekend in Cobb: Fri Oct 10 to Sun Oct 12

Here are a few things to do in Cobb County over the weekend, from Friday, October 10, to Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Friday October 10

Spooky Scavenger Hunt

Spooky Scavenger Hunt at the East Cobb Library, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is located at 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta.

According to the announcement:

We have spooky guests visiting our library in October: book loving ghosts. Join us for a scavenger hunt and find all our new ghostly visitors in our haunted library. “This is an all ages activity with two levels of difficulty. Audience Babies (birth to 18 months) Toddlers (18-36 months) Preschool (ages 3-5) Elementary Age (ages 5 to 9) Tweens (ages 9 to 12) Teens (ages 12 to 17) Adults (ages 18+) Seniors (ages 60+)

For more information, visit this link.

Saturday October 11

Harvest Festival at the Mable House

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Mable House, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. Free family fun with games, music, food and more. Step back in time and experience the charm of 1800s farm life — candle-making, cornhusk doll crafting, outdoor games, blacksmithing, spinning, and pottery demonstrations.

Diwali Celebration at the East Cobb Library

Diwali Celebration, 2 – 4 p.m. at East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta.

Celebrate the festival of lights with festive Diwali crafts, beautiful henna art, vibrant Rangoli designs, and delicious Indian food samples. Bollywood dance performance. All ages and cultures are welcome to this free event!

Chalktoberfest

Chalktoberfest is a popular two-day festival on Marietta Square that features both a chalk art competition and a craft beer festival.

The hours are:

Chalktoberfest: Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Beerfest: Saturday 12 noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the official website at this link.

Sunday October 12

Chalktoberfest is a popular two-day festival on Marietta Square that features both a chalk art competition and a craft beer festival.

The hours are:

Chalktoberfest: Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Beerfest: Saturday 12 noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the official website at this link.