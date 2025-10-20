Marietta police investigate weekend shooting of teen

By Mark Woolsey

Marietta Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a teenager hospitalized.

Officials say they were called to a parking lot at 585 Franklin Gateway about 10:15 Saturday night after getting a report that multiple shots had been fired. Officers found a teenage boy lying between two parked cars. He was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detectives who took over the investigation say preliminary investigative work suggests two people were firing handguns in the parking lot. It’s not known if the teen was part of the altercation or if he was a bystander hit by random gunfire.

No suspects were in custody late Sunday. Marietta Police want anyone with information to contact them through their app or to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477